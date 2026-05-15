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HomeSportsIPLArshdeep Singh Clashes With PBKS Fan Online, Sparks Fresh Controversy

Arshdeep Singh Clashes With PBKS Fan Online, Sparks Fresh Controversy

Arshdeep Singh sparked fresh controversy after a sharp response to a PBKS fan went viral online amid the ongoing Tilak Varma 'Andhere' row.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arshdeep Singh faced backlash for remarks to a fan.
  • This follows controversy over his Tilak Varma interaction.
  • Incidents occur during PBKS's difficult IPL 2026 season.

Arshdeep Singh Fan Controversy: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again found himself at the centre of online controversy following a social media exchange with a fan that quickly went viral. The latest episode comes after the left-arm fast bowler drew criticism over remarks made towards Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma in a separate viral clip. PBKS are currently enduring a difficult phase in IPL 2026, having slipped to five consecutive defeats. Their latest loss came against Mumbai Indians, despite posting a total of 200 runs.

What Did Arshdeep Singh Say?

A fan criticised Punjab Kings’ performances during their losing streak on Snapchat. They stated that the franchise should be removed from the IPL, claiming that the losses were bringing embarrassment.

Arshdeep responded sharply to the comment, writing:

“What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for money for chips and cold drink are now advising me on Punjab?”

The response drew criticism on social media. Here are some reactions:

Also Check: MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH

Fresh Row Comes Amid ‘Andhere’ Controversy

The timing of the latest incident has added further attention because Arshdeep is already facing scrutiny over another viral moment from the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.

In a widely circulated clip, the PBKS pacer was heard saying, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)” while speaking to Tilak Varma.

Although Tilak did not appear offended during the interaction, several users online claimed the phrase carried racial undertones and criticised Arshdeep for the remark.

Check Out: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

The incidents have now placed the Punjab Kings bowler under increased spotlight during a challenging period for both him and the franchise.

PBKS continue to fight for survival in the IPL 2026 playoff race after their recent slump in form severely damaged their qualification hopes.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent controversy surrounding Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep Singh is facing online backlash for a viral social media exchange with a fan criticizing Punjab Kings' performance and for a separate clip where he made a remark to Tilak Varma.

What did the fan say to Arshdeep Singh?

A fan criticized Punjab Kings' losing streak and suggested the team should be removed from the IPL due to embarrassment caused by the losses.

How did Arshdeep Singh respond to the fan's criticism?

Arshdeep responded sharply, questioning what the fan had done for Punjab and mocking those who still ask family for money while giving advice.

What was the other controversy involving Arshdeep Singh?

Arshdeep is also under scrutiny for a clip where he said 'Oye, andhere' (Hey, darkness) to Tilak Varma, with some users claiming it had racial undertones.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh Tilak Varma IPL
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