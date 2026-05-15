Arshdeep Singh Clashes With PBKS Fan Online, Sparks Fresh Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arshdeep Singh faced backlash for remarks to a fan.

This follows controversy over his Tilak Varma interaction.

Incidents occur during PBKS's difficult IPL 2026 season.

Arshdeep Singh Fan Controversy: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again found himself at the centre of online controversy following a social media exchange with a fan that quickly went viral. The latest episode comes after the left-arm fast bowler drew criticism over remarks made towards Mumbai Indians batsman Tilak Varma in a separate viral clip. PBKS are currently enduring a difficult phase in IPL 2026, having slipped to five consecutive defeats. Their latest loss came against Mumbai Indians, despite posting a total of 200 runs.

What Did Arshdeep Singh Say?

Fan - Please remove Punjab from the IPL, why are you insulting us, my friend.



Arshdeep - What you’ve done for Punjab that you felt embarrassed? people who ask their family money for chips and cold drink are giving advice on whether to keep the name or not? pic.twitter.com/3xdvq0IwvQ May 15, 2026

A fan criticised Punjab Kings’ performances during their losing streak on Snapchat. They stated that the franchise should be removed from the IPL, claiming that the losses were bringing embarrassment.

Arshdeep responded sharply to the comment, writing:

“What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for money for chips and cold drink are now advising me on Punjab?”

The response drew criticism on social media. Here are some reactions:

Aise fans ko galiyan dete aur

Phir support ki bhikh magte ki koi punjab ko kyu koi support nhi karta



Bro gotta understand criticism is part and parcel of game

When you guys win log dil khol ke pyaar dete hai

Aur Haarte hai toh galiya bhi khani Padti hai — Joe Lee (@07x18goat) May 15, 2026

5-match skid ke beech mein fan ko roast karne ki energy nikal rahi hai. ek match nikal le pehle. — Vyrat Koolhi (@unknownmanindia) May 15, 2026

Arshdeep Singh plays for Punjab Kings, but he is also a Team India player. He should avoid getting into controversies with fans for a franchise. pic.twitter.com/8vOndXFoSB — N!!KPSG4(7) (@ElevateUrMind4) May 15, 2026

Also Check: MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH

Fresh Row Comes Amid ‘Andhere’ Controversy

The timing of the latest incident has added further attention because Arshdeep is already facing scrutiny over another viral moment from the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.

In a widely circulated clip, the PBKS pacer was heard saying, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)” while speaking to Tilak Varma.

Although Tilak did not appear offended during the interaction, several users online claimed the phrase carried racial undertones and criticised Arshdeep for the remark.

Check Out: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

The incidents have now placed the Punjab Kings bowler under increased spotlight during a challenging period for both him and the franchise.

PBKS continue to fight for survival in the IPL 2026 playoff race after their recent slump in form severely damaged their qualification hopes.