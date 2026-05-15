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HomeSportsIPLMI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH

MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH

Mumbai Indians’ viral Tilak Varma video has sparked fresh speculation online after fans linked it to Arshdeep Singh’s “andhere” remark controversy.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mumbai Indians' video features Tilak Varma after match win.
  • Video's theme likely linked to Arshdeep Singh controversy.
  • Arshdeep's 'Andhere' comment towards Tilak sparked online debate.

Arshdeep Singh Tilak Varma Controversy: Mumbai Indians’ latest social media post featuring Tilak Varma has gone viral online, with many fans linking it to the recent controversy surrounding Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. The clip was shared after MI defeated PBKS in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Tilak played a match-winning knock during the successful 201-run chase and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding innings.

MI’s post-match video has now grabbed attention across social media platforms. Check it out:

In the video uploaded by Mumbai Indians on X, Tilak Varma is initially shown standing in darkness while the line "Andhera tera main le liya" from the song Channa Mereya plays in the background. As the clip progresses, the darkness slowly fades away before revealing Tilak holding the awards he received after his match-winning performance.

Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Clip Drew Criticism

Arshdeep Singh recently came under scrutiny after a video from before the PBKS vs MI encounter surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, the Punjab Kings pacer addressed Tilak Varma by saying, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)”.

While Tilak did not visibly react negatively during the interaction, several users online criticised the phrase and argued that it carried racial undertones.

Check Out: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

The incident triggered widespread debate among fans, with opinions sharply divided across social media. The timing and theme of the MI's video has several users believing it could be a subtle response to the Arshdeep Singh's remarks.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma continued his excellent form in IPL 2026 with a blistering 75 off 33 against Punjab Kings. The left-handed batsman guided Mumbai Indians to a dramatic victory in the final over and once again emerged as one of the standout performers for the franchise this season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest Mumbai Indians social media post that has gone viral?

Mumbai Indians shared a post-match video featuring Tilak Varma after their win against PBKS. The clip plays on the theme of darkness fading to reveal his success.

Why are fans linking the MI video to Arshdeep Singh?

Fans believe the MI video, with its 'darkness' theme, is a subtle response to a viral clip where Arshdeep Singh addressed Tilak Varma by saying 'Oye, andhere'.

What was Tilak Varma's performance in the MI vs PBKS match?

Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock of 75 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings, guiding Mumbai Indians to victory and earning the Player of the Match award.

What was the controversy surrounding Arshdeep Singh's comment?

Arshdeep Singh's comment 'Oye, andhere' to Tilak Varma in a viral clip drew criticism from some users who felt it carried racial undertones.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh MI Tilak Varma IPL
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