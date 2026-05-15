MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians' video features Tilak Varma after match win.

Video's theme likely linked to Arshdeep Singh controversy.

Arshdeep's 'Andhere' comment towards Tilak sparked online debate.

Arshdeep Singh Tilak Varma Controversy: Mumbai Indians’ latest social media post featuring Tilak Varma has gone viral online, with many fans linking it to the recent controversy surrounding Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. The clip was shared after MI defeated PBKS in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Tilak played a match-winning knock during the successful 201-run chase and was named Player of the Match for his outstanding innings.

MI’s post-match video has now grabbed attention across social media platforms. Check it out:

In the video uploaded by Mumbai Indians on X, Tilak Varma is initially shown standing in darkness while the line "Andhera tera main le liya" from the song Channa Mereya plays in the background. As the clip progresses, the darkness slowly fades away before revealing Tilak holding the awards he received after his match-winning performance.

Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Clip Drew Criticism

Arshdeep Singh recently came under scrutiny after a video from before the PBKS vs MI encounter surfaced on social media. In the viral clip, the Punjab Kings pacer addressed Tilak Varma by saying, “Oye, andhere (Hey, darkness)”.

While Tilak did not visibly react negatively during the interaction, several users online criticised the phrase and argued that it carried racial undertones.

Check Out: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Over Alleged Racist Comment Towards Tilak Varma

The incident triggered widespread debate among fans, with opinions sharply divided across social media. The timing and theme of the MI's video has several users believing it could be a subtle response to the Arshdeep Singh's remarks.

Meanwhile, Tilak Varma continued his excellent form in IPL 2026 with a blistering 75 off 33 against Punjab Kings. The left-handed batsman guided Mumbai Indians to a dramatic victory in the final over and once again emerged as one of the standout performers for the franchise this season.