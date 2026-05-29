Dalal Street On Edge, Oil Prices Fall, Sensex Over 250 Points Higher, Nifty Near 23,950

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened cautiously optimistic, tracking global cues.

US-Iran truce extension talks are influencing investor sentiment.

Asian markets advanced on diplomatic progress hopes.

Indian equity markets began Friday’s session on a cautiously optimistic note after a holiday break, with investors closely monitoring developments in West Asia and assessing the prospects of a fresh diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran.

Both the benchmarks remained highly volatile today morning. The BSE Sensex opened above 76k, climbing more than 250 points , while the NSE Nifty50 started the session around 23,950, inching up a little over 30 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Hints At Weak Opening Despite Positive Global Cues

Early signals from GIFT Nifty pointed towards a softer opening for benchmark indices. The futures contract was quoted at 23,894, down more than 100 points, reflecting investor caution amid conflicting signals emerging from the Middle East.

In the pre-open session around 9:01 AM, the Sensex was trading at 76,551.18, up 683.38 points or 0.90 per cent, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,779.20, down 127.95 points or 0.54 per cent, indicating a mixed start to the trading day.

Market participants remain focused on geopolitical developments, particularly negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which continue to influence global risk sentiment and energy markets.

Fresh US-Iran Truce Proposal Keeps Investors Guessing

Attention remains centred on reports suggesting that the United States and Iran have agreed to renew their existing truce for another 60 days while efforts continue to reach a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict.

According to reports, the proposed extension is awaiting approval from US President Donald Trump.

However, uncertainty persists after Iranian forces reportedly launched missile strikes late on Thursday. Earlier, the Pentagon said Tehran had fired ballistic missiles towards Kuwait and deployed attack drones around the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the fragile nature of the situation.

The mixed geopolitical signals have left investors balancing hopes of a diplomatic resolution against concerns that tensions could flare up again.

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Asian Markets Advance On Optimism Around Diplomatic Progress

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher in early deals as investors welcomed indications that diplomatic channels between the US and Iran remain open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained more than 2 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi also advanced over 2 per cent, supported by optimism that a broader agreement could help ease concerns over energy supplies and regional stability.

The positive trend across Asian equities helped improve sentiment after a volatile week dominated by geopolitical headlines.

Wall Street Ends Higher Ahead Of Key Developments

US markets delivered modest gains overnight as investors assessed the latest developments in West Asia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.58 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91 per cent. The S&P 500 also finished marginally in positive territory.

The gains suggest investors remain hopeful that ongoing negotiations could eventually reduce geopolitical risks and stabilise energy markets.

Crude Oil Retreats As Markets Price In Possibility Of Peace

Oil prices eased in early trade after reports of a possible truce extension between Washington and Tehran.

Brent crude futures slipped to around $93.44 per barrel, reflecting expectations that a prolonged ceasefire could reduce immediate risks to global energy supplies.

The commodity remains a crucial variable for Indian markets, with movements in crude prices directly influencing inflation expectations, corporate margins and currency trends.

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Gold And Silver See Mild Safe-Haven Demand

Precious metals traded slightly higher, with both gold and silver posting modest gains.

The uptick suggests investors continue to maintain some defensive positioning despite improving sentiment in equities, reflecting lingering uncertainty around the geopolitical outlook.

Previous Session: Markets End Lower Before Bakrid Holiday

Indian equities ended Wednesday's session in negative territory for a second straight day as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the Bakrid holiday.

The Sensex lost nearly 142 points, while the Nifty slipped marginally as weakness in financial, IT and oil & gas stocks offset gains in power, metal and auto counters.

Analysts noted that conflicting signals from the US-Iran situation, elevated crude prices and persistent foreign institutional selling kept risk appetite subdued.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers, offloading equities worth more than Rs 2,400 crore during the previous session.