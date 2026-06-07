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HomeSportsShubman Gill Breaks Into India's Top 5 Test Captains With Century Against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill Breaks Into India's Top 5 Test Captains With Century Against Afghanistan

Shubman Gill continued his remarkable run as India's Test captain with a century against Afghanistan, entering an elite list featuring other Indian greats.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KL Rahul, Shubman Gill scored centuries in Afghanistan Test.
  • Captain Gill's sixth century ranks him among top captains.
  • Gill's six centuries trail Kohli, Gavaskar, Azharuddin, Tendulkar.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul starred with centuries on Day 1 of the solitary India vs Afghanistan Test. Rahul was ultimately dismissed after scoring 100, while Gill reached his hundred just a few minutes before stumps and remained unbeaten on 103. He has struck 15 fours and one six before getting dismissed on 126 early on Day 2. With this knock, he has climbed into the top five list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries. The young skipper has even moved ahead of former captains MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly.

Indian captains With Most Test Centuries

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads the list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries. Between 2014 and 2022, he captained India in 68 Test matches and scored 20 centuries. His highest score as captain was 254 runs.

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2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar captained India in 47 Test matches between 1976 and 1985. During his tenure, he scored 11 Test centuries, the second-highest by an Indian captain.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin

Mohammad Azharuddin occupies the third spot on the list. He led India in 47 Tests between 1990 and 1999, scoring 2,856 runs as captain, including nine centuries.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest century-maker in Test cricket history with 51 hundreds overall. As India's captain, he scored seven Test centuries in 25 matches and accumulated 2,054 runs.

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5. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's start as a Test captain has been remarkable. Currently playing only his ninth Test as skipper, Gill has already scored six centuries in just 15 innings. He began his captaincy stint with a Test series against England, where he smashed four centuries. He later added hundreds against West Indies and now Afghanistan to enter the elite list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has scored the most Test centuries as an Indian captain?

Virat Kohli leads the list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries. He scored 20 centuries while captaining India in 68 Test matches between 2014 and 2022.

How many Test centuries has Shubman Gill scored as captain so far?

Shubman Gill has scored 6 Test centuries as captain. He achieved this in just his ninth Test as skipper, accumulating these centuries in 15 innings.

Which former captains did Shubman Gill surpass to enter the top five list?

With his recent century, Shubman Gill moved ahead of former captains MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. This placed him in the top five list of Indian captains with the most Test centuries.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Indian Cricket Team India Vs Afghanistan Test
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