PoJK Polls A 'Cosmetic Exercise' To Hide Illegal Occupation, Human Rights Abuses: MEA

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the so-called legislative assembly elections being conducted in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing them as a "cosmetic exercise" aimed at legitimising Pakistan's illegal occupation of the region.

Responding to questions on the polls, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral parts of India.

"We have seen reports regarding the so-called legislative assembly elections being conducted in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen reports regarding the so-called legislative assembly elections being conducted in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir... The entire union… pic.twitter.com/hxHm0fckz3 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026

He asserted that the electoral exercise was an attempt by Pakistan to "camouflage its illegal occupation" and divert attention from what India described as grave human rights violations in the region.

Also read: PoK Protest Crackdown: Death Toll Rises To 22 In 24 Hours Amid Fresh Firing

"The entire Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan, are integral parts of India. The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also linked the ongoing unrest in PoJK to Pakistan's governance of the region.

"The ongoing mass protest in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the direct consequence of its economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and its administrative oppression," Jaiswal said.

Pakistan Rangers Open Fire Again On Protesters

Fresh violence erupted in PoJK on Tuesday as Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire once again on protesters in Rawalakot, targeting demonstrators from rooftops, according to reports.

The latest firing comes amid escalating unrest in the region, with protesters continuing their demonstrations despite mounting casualties. Since Monday, 19 protesters have reportedly been killed in Rawalakot alone.

Despite the firing, demonstrators have remained gathered at Chinar Chowk, urging the Rangers to withdraw. Reports said Rangers' personnel continue to be deployed on the rooftops of residential buildings overlooking the protest sites.

Intermittent Firing Fails To Disperse Protesters

According to the latest update, Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have been carrying out intermittent firing in Rawalakot in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

However, the firing has reportedly failed to break up the demonstrations, with protesters continuing to hold their ground at Chinar Chowk and Shaheed Chowk while pressing ahead with plans to march towards Muzaffarabad.

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Firing Reported In Mirpur As Well

Fresh firing was also reported in Mirpur, where Pakistani Rangers allegedly opened fire at around 1 pm on a group of 30 to 40 people heading towards Rawalakot.

According to initial reports, three people were killed in the incident.

With the latest fatalities in Mirpur, the reported death toll from firing incidents across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir over the past 24 hours has risen to 22.