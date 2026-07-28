India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt

'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt

Priyanka questioned the alleged use of pellet guns and AK-47s against student protesters, asking who authorised it and whether the PM or Home Minister approved the action, demanding accountability.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 05:57 PM (IST)

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the Centre over the alleged use of pellet guns and AK-47 rifles against student protesters, demanding to know who authorised the deployment of such weapons and whether the order came from the country's top leadership.

Addressing the Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the use of force against students was unjustified and sought accountability from the government.

"What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country's youth? Were they terrorists?" the Congress leader asked.

The Wayanad MP further questioned who had authorised the use of pellet guns during the protests.

"Who gave the order to use pellet guns? Was it the Prime Minister? Was it the Home Minister? They must answer," Gandhi asked.

She asserted that the demand for answers was not limited to the Opposition.

"The entire nation is asking. It is not just the Congress party; the entire nation is demanding an answer," the leader said.

SIT Officer Suspended

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) officer, Abhishek Patel, has been suspended after an inquiry into the alleged AK-47 firing during violent protests in Bihar's Siwan district over the NEET paper leak issue.

The action came after a video showing Patel allegedly firing towards a crowd during the protest went viral. Authorities launched a probe following the footage, and the officer was suspended after the investigation.

ALSO READ: CRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

Violence During NEET Protest

The incident took place on July 25, when students held demonstrations in Siwan as part of a statewide bandh called against alleged NEET question paper leaks and police action against protesting students.

According to police, some disruptive elements entered the protest and clashes broke out. Protesters allegedly vandalised property and pelted stones at security personnel. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, while firing from an AK-47 during the incident also came under scrutiny.

The violence left several police personnel injured, including Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha and Nagar police station in-charge Avinash Kumar. Around 30 police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes.

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pellet Guns Priyanka Gandhi AK-47 Priyanka Gandhi Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest Monsoon Parliament Session AK 47
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt
'Who Ordered Pellet Guns, AK-47s Against Students?': Priyanka Gandhi Questions Govt
India
Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar | WATCH
Days After Resignation, Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome In Bhubaneswar
India
PoJK Polls A 'Cosmetic Exercise' To Hide Illegal Occupation, Human Rights Abuses: MEA
PoJK Polls A 'Cosmetic Exercise' To Hide Illegal Occupation, Human Rights Abuses: MEA
India
CPI(M) Admits Kerala Poll Campaign Was Over-Centred On Pinarayi Vijayan, Says It Cost Party Political Edge
CPI(M) Admits Kerala Poll Campaign Was Over-Centred On Pinarayi Vijayan, Says It Cost Party Political Edge
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget