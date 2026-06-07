WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Details Emotional Chat With Virat Kohli After IPL 2026 Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli advised young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi post-match.

Sooryavanshi valued Kohli's career guidance, emphasizing self-belief.

His 776 runs earned national call-up, major tournament awards.

Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has formally detailed an incredibly significant post-match conversation with senior national batsman Virat Kohli following the conclusion of the domestic franchise season. The highly decorated veteran approached the young left-handed opening batsman immediately after the championship final at the Narendra Modi Stadium to offer vital guidance regarding his future international career.

Wonderkid's Dream Come True Moment

The fifteen-year-old athlete explained that interacting directly with the former national captain felt completely surreal. He noted that the legendary top-order batsman entirely shed his global celebrity persona to provide incredibly warm, familial advice.

“I was a fan of RCB before. Actually, I was a big fan of Virat Kohli. When Virat bhaiya placed his hand on my shoulder like that and when he was talking to me, it actually felt like a dream come true,” Sooryavanshi revealed during an interview with Rajasthan Royals team manager Romi Bhinder.

WATCH VIDEO

A honest, wholesome conversation with IPL’s MVP, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 💝 pic.twitter.com/8jgFmWsKtw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 7, 2026

Appreciation For Approachable Manner Of Kohli

The teenage prodigy expressed immense gratitude for the highly approachable manner adopted by the senior professional during their conversation on the pitch. The interaction provided the young player with immense clarity ahead of his upcoming senior international debut.

“The way he spoke, it didn't seem that he was Virat Kohli. He was talking to me like an elder brother, the way he explained things and the way he told me things. He told me what I need to do and what focus I should have,” the opening batsman added to Bhinder.

The Viral Clip

A behind-the-scenes video broadcast compiled and published by the official digital media department of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise previously captured the exact contents of the iconic exchange.

The veteran batsman explicitly instructed the young prodigy to completely ignore external media narratives and maintain absolute focus on his personal development.

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VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI MEETING VIRAT KOHLI. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz3flVsLwQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2026

Unwavering Focus On Excellence

“You have to go even higher from here. Whatever you have achieved is because of your hard work and self-belief. Do not pay attention to who is saying what or how they are saying it,” Kohli instructed the teenager in the video clip.

The senior national statesman concluded the memorable motivational interaction by invoking a highly popular regional slogan, celebrating the young batsman's regional roots by stating, “Ek bihari sab pe bhari.”

Phenomenal Run Scoring In IPL 2026

The extraordinary domestic campaign concluded with the teenage sensation accumulating an astonishing 776 runs at an exceptional scoring strike rate of 237.31.

These incredible performances successfully secured him a maiden senior national team call-up for the upcoming short-format bilateral tours of Ireland and England.

Breaking Historic Tournament Records

The young left-hander completely dominated elite global bowling units throughout the competitive cycle, effectively breaking the long-standing historic record for the most sixes smashed within a single tournament edition.

He secured five individual post-tournament accolades, including the prestigious Orange Cap, the Most Valuable Player award, and the coveted Super Striker trophy.

Childhood Ambitions Fully Achieved

Reflecting on his massive individual tournament achievements, the young batsman recalled his early childhood fascination with the physical post-tournament awards distributed by the administrative body.

"Whenever I used to watch the IPL, I used to see the Orange Cap. I used to think, 'Let me touch it once and see how it feels.' Now I have won it, it feels very good," the batsman concluded to Bhinder.