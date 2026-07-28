Why PM Modi Called Student Protesters 'Friends': BJP Shares Explanation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP explains PM Modi's

Government proposed Anti-Paper Leak Bill with strict measures.

Bill proposes fast-track investigations, harsh penalties for offenders.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as "friends" in two videos, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday explained why he chose the term for the largely Gen Z crowd and highlighted the steps taken by the Modi-led government to restore confidence in the country's education system.

In an Instagram post, the BJP said, "Friends... wasn't just a message. It was a COMMITMENT. From listening to students' concerns to introducing stronger laws against paper leaks, PM Modi's government is working to safeguard merit and restore confidence in the examination system."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party (@bjp4india)

BJP Lists Key Features Of Proposed Anti-Paper Leak Bill

The party's social media post also shared a series of images stating that, after PM Modi vowed strict action against those involved in paper leaks, the Centre proposed The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

According to the BJP, the proposed amendment includes:

Completion of investigations within two months

Special fast-track courts

Completion of trials within three months of the filing of a chargesheet

Appeals to be ideally decided within three months

Dedicated Special Task Forces

Increase in the debarment period to eight years

BJP Highlights Proposed Punishments

The post reiterated PM Modi's use of the word "friends" while addressing those supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting since June 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, particularly following the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year.

The BJP said PM Modi, whom it described as Gen Z's "friend", had pledged tougher punishments for those involved in paper leaks. According to the post, the proposed penalties include:

Individuals using unfair means could face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Those involved in organised paper-leak syndicates could face a minimum of seven years' imprisonment, extendable to 10 years, along with a fine of not less than Rs 10 crore.

Service providers or examination agencies found involved in paper leaks could face a fine of up to Rs 5 crore and be debarred for eight years.

Directors or members of senior management found involved could face a minimum imprisonment of five years, extendable to 10 years, along with a fine of Rs 5 crore.

Concluding the post, the BJP shared PM Modi's message to those involved in exam malpractice and students appearing for examinations.

To those accused of cheating, the Prime Minister said, "Cheating has a higher cost than ever before."

Addressing students, he added, "Your hard work deserves protection."

CJP Protest And Aftermath

PM Modi's message, along with the formation of a Special Task Force and the introduction of the proposed legislation, came after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched a protest on June 20 following reports of a NEET-UG paper leak in May, after which several students died by suicide.

On June 28, activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began a hunger strike that lasted 26 days before ending in the presence of Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda.

The protest later spread to several states, including Bihar and Maharashtra. On July 20, students participating in the Delhi protest organised a "Chalo Sansad" march on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, after which Delhi Police used lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

On July 25, the Centre accepted one of the protesters' key demands after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister.

The BJP has projected the proposed reforms as evidence of the Modi government's commitment to protecting merit and ensuring fair examinations.