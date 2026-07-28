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English NewsNewsRuckus In Lok Sabha Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Opposition, Centre Lock Horns

Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Opposition, Centre Lock Horns

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)

The Lok Sabha continues to witness heated scenes over the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, with the Opposition stepping up its attack on the Centre. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee countered the government's stand, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Centre had "bowed to Gen Z's will" on the paper leak issue. He also alleged that Dharmendra Pradhan was removed to protect the Prime Minister.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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