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Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Opposition, Centre Lock Horns
The Lok Sabha continues to witness heated scenes over the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, with the Opposition stepping up its attack on the Centre. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee countered the government's stand, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Centre had "bowed to Gen Z's will" on the paper leak issue. He also alleged that Dharmendra Pradhan was removed to protect the Prime Minister.
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