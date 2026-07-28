5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan

West Indies fast-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves delivered a performance for the ages during the opening Test match against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. In an extraordinary display of precision and seam movement, Greaves became the first bowler in the 149-year history of Test cricket to bowl five consecutive wicket-maiden overs.

Taking five wickets without conceding a single run during this magical spell, he completely turned the game on its head, triggering a massive collapse in the Pakistani batting lineup and handing West Indies a crucial first-innings lead.

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An Unprecedented Feat In Test Cricket History

Before his record-breaking spell, Justin Greaves had modest bowling figures of 0 for 27 in 6 overs. However, once he found his rhythm, he proved almost unplayable. He bowled five successive maiden overs and took a wicket in every single one of them, earning his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Greaves completed his spell with career-best figures of 5 for 27 from 11 overs.

His unbelievable burst stopped Pakistan from taking control of the match and firmly put the West Indies back in contention.

How The Sensational Spell Transpired

Pakistan were in a commanding position at 244 for 3 in response to the West Indies’ first-innings total of 311. Pakistani captain Shan Masood was well-set after scoring a brilliant century (109), while Imam-ul-Haq had earlier contributed 63 runs.

Greaves broke the partnership by clean-bowling Shan Masood to start his remarkable run. Over his next four maiden overs before lunch, he ripped through the rest of the lineup without conceding a single run. He got rid of Mohammad Rizwan for 12, bowled Aamer Jamal for 3, and trapped Ali Usman leg-before-wicket for 0, reducing Pakistan to 267 for 8 by lunch. Immediately after the break, Greaves picked up his fifth consecutive wicket-maiden by having Mohammad Abbas caught behind for a duck, bundling Pakistan out for 282.

Breaking The Record Of Stuart Broad

Greaves’ historic achievement broke a decade-old record previously held by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad. In January 2016, Broad had set the record by bowling four consecutive wicket-maiden overs against South Africa in Johannesburg. By extending that streak to five consecutive wicket-maidens, Greaves now stands alone in Test cricket history.

Match Dynamics And Current Situation

Greaves’ spell gave the West Indies a slender 29-run lead in the first innings. However, the contest remains tensely poised as West Indies suffered a batting collapse of their own in the second innings, ending Day 3 at 126 for 7 to extend their overall lead to 155 runs. With three wickets remaining, the hosts will aim to push their lead further on Day 4 in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion.