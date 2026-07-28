IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricket5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan

5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan

Justin Greaves' unbelievable burst stopped Pakistan from taking control of the match and firmly put the West Indies back in contention.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)

West Indies fast-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves delivered a performance for the ages during the opening Test match against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. In an extraordinary display of precision and seam movement, Greaves became the first bowler in the 149-year history of Test cricket to bowl five consecutive wicket-maiden overs.

Taking five wickets without conceding a single run during this magical spell, he completely turned the game on its head, triggering a massive collapse in the Pakistani batting lineup and handing West Indies a crucial first-innings lead.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record

An Unprecedented Feat In Test Cricket History

Before his record-breaking spell, Justin Greaves had modest bowling figures of 0 for 27 in 6 overs. However, once he found his rhythm, he proved almost unplayable. He bowled five successive maiden overs and took a wicket in every single one of them, earning his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Greaves completed his spell with career-best figures of 5 for 27 from 11 overs.

His unbelievable burst stopped Pakistan from taking control of the match and firmly put the West Indies back in contention.

How The Sensational Spell Transpired

Pakistan were in a commanding position at 244 for 3 in response to the West Indies’ first-innings total of 311. Pakistani captain Shan Masood was well-set after scoring a brilliant century (109), while Imam-ul-Haq had earlier contributed 63 runs.

Greaves broke the partnership by clean-bowling Shan Masood to start his remarkable run. Over his next four maiden overs before lunch, he ripped through the rest of the lineup without conceding a single run. He got rid of Mohammad Rizwan for 12, bowled Aamer Jamal for 3, and trapped Ali Usman leg-before-wicket for 0, reducing Pakistan to 267 for 8 by lunch. Immediately after the break, Greaves picked up his fifth consecutive wicket-maiden by having Mohammad Abbas caught behind for a duck, bundling Pakistan out for 282.

Breaking The Record Of Stuart Broad

Greaves’ historic achievement broke a decade-old record previously held by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad. In January 2016, Broad had set the record by bowling four consecutive wicket-maiden overs against South Africa in Johannesburg. By extending that streak to five consecutive wicket-maidens, Greaves now stands alone in Test cricket history.

Match Dynamics And Current Situation

Greaves’ spell gave the West Indies a slender 29-run lead in the first innings. However, the contest remains tensely poised as West Indies suffered a batting collapse of their own in the second innings, ending Day 3 at 126 for 7 to extend their overall lead to 155 runs. With three wickets remaining, the hosts will aim to push their lead further on Day 4 in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic record did Justin Greaves achieve?

Justin Greaves became the first bowler in the 149-year history of Test cricket to bowl five consecutive wicket-maiden overs. He achieved this extraordinary feat during the opening Test against Pakistan.

How did Justin Greaves' spell impact the match against Pakistan?

His spell triggered a massive collapse in the Pakistani batting lineup, taking five wickets without conceding a single run. This turned the game around and handed West Indies a crucial first-innings lead.

Whose record did Greaves break with his performance?

Greaves broke a decade-old record previously held by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad. Broad had set the record by bowling four consecutive wicket-maiden overs in January 2016.

What were Justin Greaves' final bowling figures after his record-breaking spell?

Greaves completed his spell with career-best figures of 5 for 27 from 11 overs. He earned his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket during this performance.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Indies Vs Pakistan Justin Greaves WI Vs PAK Test Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan
5 Wickets, 0 Runs: Windies Star Creates 149-Year History With Stunning 5/0 Against Pakistan
Cricket
Pakistan Spinner Hits Back At Batters Over Bowling Action Criticism
Pakistan Spinner Hits Back At Batters Over Bowling Action Criticism
Cricket
India Vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule Out: Check Dates & Venues
India Vs Sri Lanka Test Series Schedule Out: Check Dates & Venues
Cricket
Why Sanju Samson Gave Up On Virat Kohli's Lifestyle Plan After 1 Year
Why Sanju Samson Gave Up On Virat Kohli's Lifestyle Plan After 1 Year
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget