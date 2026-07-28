Pakistan Spinner Hits Back At Batters Over Bowling Action Criticism

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has spoken out against what he describes as a recurring pattern of batters questioning the legality of his bowling action after being dismissed by him. The mystery spinner, who represented Pakistan at this year's T20 World Cup, recently found himself at the center of a similar incident during The Hundred in England.

During a clash between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix, Australian batter Tim David appeared to signal for a no-ball after edging Tariq behind, reigniting the debate over the spinner's action.

'My bowling action is legal'

"It is not the batters job to do these things. The umpires and match referee is there to watch everything. If I am allowed to bowl by the umpire it means my bowling action is legal," Usman said in an interview.

Tariq, one of only two Pakistan players featuring in this season's The Hundred, alongside Abrar Ahmed, admitted that such reactions are frustrating. He said it has become a common occurrence for batters to cast doubt on his bowling action whenever he gets them out.

"Maybe the umpires and match referee need to do something. I remember even in the International T20 League in Dubai England's Tom Banton did the same thing, and at that time, I let him know my thoughts very clearly after getting him out,” Tariq said.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has previously defended Usman Tariq's bowling action, stating that the spinner's unique pause during his delivery stride does not violate the laws of the game. Ashwin also noted that executing such an action consistently is far from easy.

Tariq's action has come under scrutiny before. He was reported during a Pakistan Super League match but was later cleared following an assessment conducted under ICC regulations.

The debate resurfaced earlier this year when Australia all-rounder Cameron Green appeared to question Tariq's action during a T20 International, adding to the ongoing attention surrounding the Pakistan spinner's unconventional bowling style.

"This should stop now. I work very hard on my bowling for variations because in T20 cricket nowadays there is no mercy for spinners. You have to be focussed all the time," Tariq said.