Why Sanju Samson Gave Up On Virat Kohli's Lifestyle Plan After 1 Year

Virat Kohli is widely recognized as a major benchmark in world cricket, renowned not only for his stellar batting performances but also for revolutionizing fitness standards within the sport. Over the years, his unwavering dedication to strict dietary habits, intense gym routines, and overall lifestyle discipline has set an inspiring example for cricketers globally.

Many young players strive to adopt similar habits to elevate their international careers. Indian batter-wicketkeeper Sanju Samson recently opened up during an interview about seeking personalized lifestyle advice from Kohli. However, Samson admitted that while he attempted to embrace Kohli’s strict regimen, he ultimately could not sustain it beyond a year and a half.

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Seeking Guidance From A Fitness Icon

During an episode of JioStar's show Believe, Sanju Samson recalled a gym session during an Indian national team camp where he worked out alongside Virat Kohli. Struck by Kohli’s intense focus and energetic presence, Samson decided to ask the senior batter for personal tips on maintaining the right diet and routine required to excel at the highest level of international cricket.

Sanju Samson admired Kohli's direct and straightforward approach, noting the distinct drive and passion Kohli displayed even during daily physical training routines.

Virat Kohli’s Advice On Career Longevity

When Samson asked for guidance, Kohli emphasized that personal lifestyle choices play an essential role in sustaining a long-term professional sports career. He explained that succeeding in international cricket demands a specialized level of discipline, particularly regarding nutrition and recovery.

Virat Kohli shared insights from his own routine, pointing out specific foods that support muscle recovery and others that hinder performance. Kohli advised Samson that committing to such a disciplined lifestyle consistently for the next decade would pave the way for a highly successful and enduring cricket career.

Challenge Of Maintaining The Regimen

Inspired by the conversation, Samson immediately began implementing Kohli's dietary and training recommendations into his daily life. He managed to stick closely to the regimen for about a year to a year and a half. However, as time progressed, Samson found it increasingly difficult to remain on track with such an uncompromising lifestyle routine, eventually stepping away from Kohli's strict approach.

Embracing An Individual Mindset And Looking Ahead

In addition to sharing his experience with Kohli's routine, Samson reflected on his personal mindset amidst the high-pressure environment of international cricket. He recalled the intense competition before the T20 World Cup, during which he lost his spot as the primary wicketkeeper-batter to Ishan Kishan.

Rather than getting caught up in a constant race for selection, Samson expressed that he has chosen to focus on playing on his own terms and trusting his individual process.

He added that regardless of what the future holds including potential selection for major upcoming events like the 2028 T20 World Cup he remains deeply grateful for his cricket journey thus far.