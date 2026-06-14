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HomeSportsHamilton Wins First Grand Prix For Ferrari

Hamilton Wins First Grand Prix For Ferrari

Hamilton became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell accomplished the feat more than thirty years ago.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 09:25 PM (IST)

Lewis Hamilton secured a highly emotional victory, marking a massive milestone as his first Grand Prix win since joining Ferrari. In a masterclass of race execution, Hamilton capitalized on a front-row start to outmaneuver the competition and break a long winless drought for the iconic Italian team.

The victory also sealed a remarkable personal achievement for Hamilton, who became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell accomplished the feat more than thirty years ago.

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Mercedes had no response to Hamilton as the Ferrari driver took full advantage of a well-timed mid-race Virtual Safety Car and expertly managed his tyres to become the seventh-oldest race winner in Formula One history at 41.

Dramatic Day in Spain

The historic podium was rounded out by two fellow Brits:

George Russell: The Mercedes driver started from pole position after a blistering qualifying session but ultimately crossed the finish line in second place following a fierce battle.

Lando Norris: The McLaren driver put together a stellar performance to secure the third-place spot.

The race was not short on drama. Rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who had been on a phenomenal five-race winning streak, saw his dominant run come to a sudden halt after a premature retirement from the race. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc’s weekend went from bad to worse; following a heavy crash in qualifying, his race came to an early end with a DNF.

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Why This Matters

An all-British top three has not occurred in Formula 1 since 1968. This extraordinary result highlights a golden era for British motorsport, cementing a legendary afternoon of racing that will be remembered for years to come. 

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was significant about Lewis Hamilton's recent Grand Prix victory?

It marked his first Grand Prix win since joining Ferrari, ending a long winless drought for the iconic Italian team. This was a massive milestone for him.

What personal milestone did Lewis Hamilton achieve with this win?

At 41, he became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell over thirty years ago. He is now the seventh-oldest race winner in Formula One history.

Who else made it to the podium in this race?

The historic podium was rounded out by two fellow Brits: George Russell finished in second place, and Lando Norris secured the third-place spot.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hamilton ABP Live F1 Pit Stop Grand Prix Ferrari
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