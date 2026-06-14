Hamilton Wins First Grand Prix For Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton secured a highly emotional victory, marking a massive milestone as his first Grand Prix win since joining Ferrari. In a masterclass of race execution, Hamilton capitalized on a front-row start to outmaneuver the competition and break a long winless drought for the iconic Italian team.

The victory also sealed a remarkable personal achievement for Hamilton, who became the first driver over the age of 40 to win an F1 race since Nigel Mansell accomplished the feat more than thirty years ago.

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Mercedes had no response to Hamilton as the Ferrari driver took full advantage of a well-timed mid-race Virtual Safety Car and expertly managed his tyres to become the seventh-oldest race winner in Formula One history at 41.

Dramatic Day in Spain

The historic podium was rounded out by two fellow Brits:

George Russell: The Mercedes driver started from pole position after a blistering qualifying session but ultimately crossed the finish line in second place following a fierce battle.

Lando Norris: The McLaren driver put together a stellar performance to secure the third-place spot.

The race was not short on drama. Rising star Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who had been on a phenomenal five-race winning streak, saw his dominant run come to a sudden halt after a premature retirement from the race. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc’s weekend went from bad to worse; following a heavy crash in qualifying, his race came to an early end with a DNF.

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Why This Matters

An all-British top three has not occurred in Formula 1 since 1968. This extraordinary result highlights a golden era for British motorsport, cementing a legendary afternoon of racing that will be remembered for years to come.

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