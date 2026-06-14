WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Mom Used To Wake Up At 2 AM To Cook For 15 Players: Coach Reveals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise fueled by family dedication.

Mother Aarti prepared meals for 10-15 people daily before training.

Vaibhav became IPL 2026's breakout star, winning MVP award.

He now awaits his senior India call-up, poised for debut.

The incredible rise of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured the imagination of the global cricketing fraternity after a series of extraordinary personal milestones. Behind his phenomenal rapid ascent from a small village lies an inspiring tale of immense family dedication and immense financial sacrifice. His childhood coach has now shared touching details of the relentless daily routines that shaped the youngster's early sporting journey.

Mother's Sacrifices For Teenager's Success

The young batsman's childhood mentor, Manish Ojha, recently revealed the incredible behind-the-scenes contributions made by the player's mother, Aarti. She routinely undertook an exhausting domestic routine to support her son's aspirations.

"His mother used to get up at 2 am or 2.30 am and would prepare lunch," Ojha warmly recalled during an exclusive interview with the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The dedicated mother cooked massive meals before the father-son duo departed for training sessions in Patna around 5:00 AM. She selflessly ensured that nobody went hungry during the long journeys.

"Not just for Vaibhav or his father or their driver, but also for a couple of bowlers who used to come with them," the coach added while praising her immense generosity.

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VIDEO | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's childhood coach, Manish Ojha, revealed how the young boy's mother, Aarti, would prepare lunch for 10-15 people before the father-son duo left for Patna at around 5 am.



"His mother used to get up at 2 am or 2.30 am and would prepare lunch. Not just… pic.twitter.com/BJh87bHGJ1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2026

The family regularly provided large boxes of fresh food for several young academy net bowlers who lacked financial stability or adequate backing at home. It became a comforting daily tradition.

"If good bowlers who got tired, forgot to bring their lunch, they would share Vaibhav's food," Ojha stated to the media desk. "So 10-15 people used to come regularly."

Rise Of Sooryavanshi And IPL Form

The immense childhood hardships have certainly reaped rich rewards on the grandest stage. The left-handed opening batsman emerged as the absolute breakout superstar of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Representing the Rajasthan Royals franchise, the fifteen-year-old prodigy completely dismantled elite bowling attacks. He accumulated a staggering 776 runs across sixteen matches to comfortably claim the prestigious Orange Cap.

The young prodigy batted at an unbelievable scoring rate of 237.30 throughout the summer. His stellar performances earned him the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade.

Senior India Call-up

The teenage sensation is currently participating in a high-profile tri-nation one-day tournament in Sri Lanka. He is representing the India A developmental squad against competitive regional opponents.

Immediately after concluding the ongoing tour, the youngster will officially link up with the senior national squad. He has received his historic maiden international call-up for the upcoming short format tour.

At just fifteen years of age, he is set to break longstanding records. He is poised to become the youngest player to debut for the senior national side.