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English NewsSports'Narendra Naam Se Nafrat Ho Gayi': Indian Boxer’s Pakistan Fight Story Leaves PM Modi In Stitches - WATCH

'Narendra Naam Se Nafrat Ho Gayi': Indian Boxer’s Pakistan Fight Story Leaves PM Modi In Stitches - WATCH

Boxer Narender Berwal’s hilarious story about a Pakistani opponent at the 2015 Military Games leaves PM Narendra Modi and others laughing.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Boxer Narender Berwal recounted a funny incident to PM Modi.
  • Berwal faced a Pakistani boxer at the 2015 Military Games.
  • Post-fight, both boxers received hospital treatment for cuts.

PM Modi Narender Berwal Story: Indian boxer Narender Berwal had Prime Minister Narendra Modi laughing during a meeting with India's Commonwealth Games medallists after recounting a hilarious incident involving a Pakistani opponent. Berwal, who won silver in the men's 90+kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, shared the story while meeting Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

The anecdote dated back to the 2015 World Military Games, where Berwal found himself facing a boxer from Pakistan in the opening round.

Berwal Recalls Pressure Before Pakistan Bout

Berwal revealed that his military colleagues had made the importance of the contest clear before he stepped into the ring.

"My first-round match was against Pakistan. I got a call from the military that you cannot lose to a Pakistani opponent. I won that fight, but we suffered cuts and went to hospital to get stitches,"

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The bout proved to be a physically demanding one, with both fighters sustaining cuts that required medical attention. Berwal and his Pakistani opponent subsequently found themselves at the hospital getting stitches.

That is where the encounter took an unexpected and humorous turn.

Pakistani Boxer’s Remark Has Modi Laughing

While at the hospital, Berwal's opponent apparently noticed a striking coincidence. Berwal's name was Narender, while his coach at the Military Games also happened to share the same name.

The boxer then connected those two names with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, before delivering a memorable line to Berwal.

"Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai," 

The unexpected punchline brought an immediate reaction from Modi, who burst into laughter as the story unfolded.

Frequently Asked Questions

What humorous story did Narender Berwal share with PM Modi?

Berwal recounted an incident where a Pakistani opponent expressed dislike for the name

Who is Narender Berwal?

Narender Berwal is an Indian boxer who won a silver medal in the men's 90+kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. He shared a funny story with PM Modi.

When and where did the humorous incident involving the Pakistani boxer take place?

The humorous incident occurred at the 2015 World Military Games. Berwal and his Pakistani opponent were at the hospital getting stitches after a tough boxing match.

Why did PM Modi laugh during the meeting?

PM Modi burst into laughter when Narender Berwal shared the Pakistani boxer's memorable line. The boxer's humorous frustration with the widespread name 'Narendra' amused the Prime Minister.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boxing CWG Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi'
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