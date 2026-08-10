Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Boxer Narender Berwal recounted a funny incident to PM Modi.

Berwal faced a Pakistani boxer at the 2015 Military Games.

Post-fight, both boxers received hospital treatment for cuts.

PM Modi Narender Berwal Story: Indian boxer Narender Berwal had Prime Minister Narendra Modi laughing during a meeting with India's Commonwealth Games medallists after recounting a hilarious incident involving a Pakistani opponent. Berwal, who won silver in the men's 90+kg boxing category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, shared the story while meeting Modi at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

#WATCH | "Pakistani boxer said to me 'Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai'..." says Heavyweight boxer and silver medallist Narender Berwal narrating his conversation with a… pic.twitter.com/qvmwO5D2sz August 10, 2026

The anecdote dated back to the 2015 World Military Games, where Berwal found himself facing a boxer from Pakistan in the opening round.

Berwal Recalls Pressure Before Pakistan Bout

Berwal revealed that his military colleagues had made the importance of the contest clear before he stepped into the ring.

"My first-round match was against Pakistan. I got a call from the military that you cannot lose to a Pakistani opponent. I won that fight, but we suffered cuts and went to hospital to get stitches,"

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The bout proved to be a physically demanding one, with both fighters sustaining cuts that required medical attention. Berwal and his Pakistani opponent subsequently found themselves at the hospital getting stitches.

That is where the encounter took an unexpected and humorous turn.

Pakistani Boxer’s Remark Has Modi Laughing

While at the hospital, Berwal's opponent apparently noticed a striking coincidence. Berwal's name was Narender, while his coach at the Military Games also happened to share the same name.

The boxer then connected those two names with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, before delivering a memorable line to Berwal.

"Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai,"

The unexpected punchline brought an immediate reaction from Modi, who burst into laughter as the story unfolded.