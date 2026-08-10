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English NewsSportsCricketMS Dhoni’s 7 Records That May Never Be Broken

MS Dhoni’s 7 Records That May Never Be Broken

Explore the historic cricket milestones set by MS Dhoni that stand so legendary they are virtually impossible for future players to break.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhoni uniquely won all three major ICC titles.
  • Achieved highest individual ODI score by wicket-keeper batsman.
  • Most unbeaten ODI innings finishes set by Dhoni.

MS Dhoni Records: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as 'Captain Cool', stands as one of the most iconic figures in the history of global cricket. Rising from the small town of Ranchi, Dhoni transformed the landscape of Indian cricket with his calm demeanor, tactical brilliance, and unparalleled execution under pressure. Throughout an incredible 16-year international career, he registered milestone after milestone. While many modern cricket records fall regularly with the evolving nature of the game, several of Dhoni’s monumental achievements remain virtually untouchable. 

MS Dhoni Unique Records

1.Winning All Three Major ICC Trophies

MS Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to capture all three major ICC limited-overs trophies. Under his dynamic leadership, India clinched the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, ended a 28-year drought by lifting the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and secured the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Achieving this feat requires long-term excellence, tactical adaptability across formats, and steady nerves during high-stakes tournament finals. Given the modern rotation of captaincy and intense international competition, matching this hat-trick of ICC titles is an extraordinary challenge for any future skipper.

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2.Most International Matches Captained

Dhoni holds the record for captaining the highest number of international matches in cricket history.

Across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, he led Team India in an astounding 332 matches comprising 200 ODIs, 72 T20Is, and 60 Tests.

His durability, consistent performance, and central role in the squad allowed him to maintain leadership over a decade. He leads legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who skippered 324 international games.

3.Highest Individual Score By A Wicket-Keeper In ODIs

On October 31, 2005, a young MS Dhoni announced his arrival on the world stage in sensational style during an ODI against Sri Lanka in Jaipur.

Batting at number 3, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 183* runs off just 145 balls, powered by 15 boundaries and 10 massive sixes. Nearly two decades later, this remains the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper batsman in One Day Internationals.

The physical demands of keeping wickets for 50 overs combined with scoring a colossal century make this milestone exceptionally hard to replicate.

4.Most Unbeaten Inning Finishes In ODIs

Renowned as cricket's ultimate finisher, Dhoni perfected the art of remaining till the very end to guide his team across the finish line.

Over his 350 ODI matches, Dhoni remained not out on 84 occasions the highest by any player in ODI history.

His calculated pacing in run chases and ability to absorb immense pressure enabled him to stay at the crease until the final ball, establishing a benchmark for middle-order batsmen worldwide.

5.Most Stumpings In International Cricket

Dhoni transformed wicket-keeping with his lightning-quick hands and unconventional technique.

Across all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is), Dhoni registered 195 stumpings (including 123 in ODIs alone), making him the all-time leading stumper in international cricket.

His reaction speed behind the stumps frequently measured at a staggering 0.08 to 0.09 seconds was faster than a human eye blink, leaving batsmen virtually no margin for error when stepping out of their crease.

6.Fastest Player To Reach No. 1 In ICC ODI Rankings

Dhoni set a remarkable world record by becoming the fastest player to reach the Number 1 position in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

He achieved this top spot in just 42 innings after his international debut, outstripping some of the greatest names to have ever played the game.

His instant impact, aggressive strokeplay, and unmatched consistency early in his career paved the way for this historic achievement.

7.Winning The World Cup Final With A Six

The iconic image of MS Dhoni launching Nuwan Kulasekara into the Wankhede Stadium stands for a winning six in the 2011 ODI World Cup final remains etched in cricket lore.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 91* under tremendous pressure, sealing India's World Cup victory after 28 years with a legendary stroke over long-on.

He remains the only player in cricket history to finish a World Cup final with a match-winning six, sealing his status as cricket's timeless legend.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique record does MS Dhoni hold regarding ICC trophies?

MS Dhoni is the only captain in cricket history to win all three major ICC limited-overs trophies: the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011), and Champions Trophy (2013).

How many international matches did MS Dhoni captain?

MS Dhoni captained Team India in an astounding 332 international matches across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. This makes him the record holder for most international matches captained in cricket history.

What is MS Dhoni's highest individual ODI score as a wicket-keeper?

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 183* runs off 145 balls against Sri Lanka in 2005. This remains the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper batsman in One Day Internationals.

How many stumpings did MS Dhoni achieve in international cricket?

MS Dhoni recorded 195 stumpings across all international formats, including 123 in ODIs alone. This makes him the all-time leading stumper in international cricket.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket Team India MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Records
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