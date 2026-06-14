Luxury Living! Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai Rent Could Buy A Premium Car

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been in the spotlight for multiple reasons lately. While reports suggest he is set to lead India's T20 side and is currently in Dharamshala ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan, his lavish lifestyle has also become a talking point.

The 31-year-old batter has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Worli locality, one of the city's most sought-after residential hubs. The rental amount is substantial enough that the monthly payment alone could cover the cost of a premium car - or even a small house in some parts of the country.

Three-Year Lease Worth ₹7.14 Crore

According to reports, Shreyas Iyer has leased the property for three years in a deal valued at approximately ₹7.14 crore. The lease agreement was registered in June and includes a 7% annual escalation in rent.

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Monthly Rent to Increase Every Year

As per the agreement, Iyer will pay ₹18.50 lakh per month during the first year. The monthly rent will rise to ₹19.79 lakh in the second year and further increase to ₹21.18 lakh in the third year. Over the entire lease period, the total rental outgo will amount to ₹7.14 crore.

Inside the Luxury Apartment

The apartment is located in the prestigious Artesia residential complex in Worli. Spread across 3,875 square feet, the property offers ample living space and includes parking for four vehicles. Reports also state that a stamp duty of ₹1.84 lakh was paid for the registration of the agreement.

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Shreyas Iyer’s International Career

A key member of the Indian cricket team across formats, Shreyas Iyer has represented India in 14 Test matches, 76 ODIs, and 51 T20 Internationals. He has scored 811 runs in Tests, 2,977 runs in ODIs, and 1,104 runs in T20Is.