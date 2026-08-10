WATCH: Footballer Falls Down Open Tunnel During Goal Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defender Maranhao fell into open tunnel during goal celebration.

Seemingly sustained an ankle injury; VAR subsequently disallowed the goal.

Maranhao left injured; Coritiba still won the match 2-1.

Footballer Falls In Hole: A routine goal celebration turned into a frightening moment in Brazil’s top-flight football after Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhao appeared to injure himself in an extraordinary accident. Maranhao had just scored what looked to be Coritiba’s second goal against Chapecoense when he headed towards the supporters to celebrate. But his attempt to get closer to the fans ended in a nightmare as he suddenly disappeared from view.

Maranhao Falls Into Open Tunnel During Celebration

The 29-year-old defender made his way towards an advertising board after finding the net and attempted to jump over it.

However, an uncovered opening was located directly behind the board. The tunnel leads towards the away team's dressing rooms and had reportedly been opened ahead of half-time.

Read More: Rodri Goes Viral As Fans Spot ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ Meme In Holiday Photo

As Maranhao lifted himself over the advertising barrier, he fell into the opening and plunged down the tunnel.

His teammates immediately realised something had gone wrong and gathered around the other side of the board.

A stadium staff member also rushed towards the area to help the defender.

Maranhao was eventually able to make his way back up the stairs and return to the pitch. However, the defender appeared to have suffered an ankle injury during the fall.

Goal Gets Ruled Out By VAR After Nightmare Incident

The unfortunate sequence became even more painful for Maranhao when VAR intervened and overturned his goal.

The strike was ruled out after officials identified a foul during the build-up, meaning Coritiba did not get to keep the goal that had triggered the bizarre celebration in the first place.

Maranhao did not return to action after the interval. Instead, he was spotted on the substitutes' bench with ice around his ankle as his teammates continued without him.

Despite losing their goalscorer to the injury and seeing his effort chalked off, Coritiba managed to complete the job.

The Brazilian side eventually secured a 2-1 victory over Chapecoense, but Maranhao's bizarre celebration is likely to be remembered as one of the strangest moments of the match.