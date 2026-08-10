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English NewsSportsPM Modi Praises CWG Medallist Lovlina Borgohain For Distorted India Map Objection

PM Modi Praises CWG Medallist Lovlina Borgohain For Distorted India Map Objection

PM Modi praised CWG silver-medallist Lovlina Borgohain for calling out and correcting a distorted map of India at a Glasgow restaurant during their CWG interaction.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi interacted with Commonwealth Games medalists.
  • He applauded boxer Lovlina for objecting to distorted map.
  • She noticed the distorted India map and requested changes.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Commonwealth Games silver-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to a distorted map of India at a restaurant in Glasgow during his light-hearted interaction with the CWG medal-winners here.

The PM cracked jokes and heard from the medallists about their experiences building up to the Games and during their stay in Glasgow in the interaction which took place on Sunday. Modi's office released its video on Monday.

"Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" he asked Lovlina, who won the 75kg category silver.

The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also." The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph.

"To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of Lovlina Borgohain's objection?

Lovlina politely informed the restaurant staff about the distorted map. They subsequently made the necessary changes to correct it.

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
CWG 2026 Lovlina Borgohain 'Narendra Modi' Commomwealth Games 2026
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