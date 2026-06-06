FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Timings, Venues And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Detailed groups and full schedule have been released.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Just a week from now, the world will witness one of the greatest sporting showdowns on Earth as the quadrennial extravaganza is all set to begin on June 11. The World Cup will kick off across three highly anticipated host nations - the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This year’s FIFA World Cup is going to be even more special as 48 teams will be contesting in the tournament instead of the usual 32-team format.

What will be even more exciting to witness is whether Argentina will be able to defend its title from the 2022 FIFA World Cup or if a new team will establish itself as the next world champion.

With the new format featuring 48 teams, the World Cup gets even bigger. The inclusion of 16 more teams from Asia and Africa will share the stage with football powerhouses from Europe and South America. With a total of 104 matches to be played over 39 days, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest edition ever, surpassing the Qatar World Cup in terms of scale and number of matches.

Groups

The very first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), as co-hosts Mexico will kick off the tournament. From June 12 onwards, the group-stage action will begin as teams compete against one another in a heated battle for qualification to the knockout rounds.

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There are 12 groups, placed alphabetically, featuring countries from across the world:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

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Schedule and Timings

MATCH DATE DAY TIME HOME VENUE 1 June 12 Fri 12.30 AM Mexico vs South Africa Mexico City 2 June 12 Fri 7:30 AM South Korea vs Czechia Zapopan 3 June 13 Sat 12.30 AM Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Toronto 4 June 13 Sat 6:30 AM USA vs Paraguay Los Angeles 5 June 14 Sun 12:30 AM Qatar vs Switzerland Santa Clara 6 June 14 Sun 3:30 AM Brazil vs Morocco New Jersey 7 June 14 Sun 6:30 AM Haiti vs Scotland Foxborough 8 June 14 Sun 9:30 AM Australia vs Turkey Vancouver 9 June 14 Sun 10:30 PM Germany vs Curaçao Houston 10 June 15 Mon 1:30 AM Netherlands vs Japan Arlington 11 June 15 Mon 4.30 AM Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Philadelphia 12 June 15 Mon 7:30 AM Sweden vs Tunisia Guadalajara 13 June 15 Mon 9:30 PM Spain vs Cape Verde Atlanta 14 June 16 Tues 12:30 AM Belgium vs Egypt Seattle 15 June 16 Tues 3:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Miami 16 June 16 Tues 6:30 AM Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles 17 June 17 Wed 12.30 AM France vs Senegal New Jersey 18 June 17 Wed 3:30 AM Iraq vs Norway Foxborough 19 June 17 Wed 6:30 AM Argentina vs Algeria Kansas City 20 June 17 Wed 9.30 AM Austria vs Jordan Santa Clara 21 June 17 Wed 10:30 PM Portugal vs DR Congo Houston 22 June 18 Thu 1.30 AM England vs Croatia Arlington 23 June 18 Thu 4:30 AM Ghana vs Panama Toronto 24 June 18 Thu 7:30 AM Uzbekistan vs Colombia Mexico City 25 June 18 Thu 9:30 PM Czechia vs South Africa Atlanta 26 June 19 Fri 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Los Angeles 27 June 19 Fri 3:30 AM Canada vs Qatar Vancouver 28 June 19 Fri 6.30 AM Mexico vs South Korea Zapopan 29 June 20 Sat 12.30 AM USA vs Australia Seattle 30 June 20 Sat 3:30 AM Scotland vs Morocco Foxborough 31 June 20 Sat 6 AM Brazil vs Haiti Philadelphia 32 June 20 Sat 8.30 AM Turkey vs Paraguay Santa Clara 33 June 20 Sat 10:30 PM Netherlands vs Sweden Houston 34 June 21 Sun 1.30 AM Germany vs Ivory Coast Toronto 35 June 21 Sun 5.30 AM Ecuador vs Curaçao Kansas City 36 June 21 Sun 9.30 AM Tunisia vs Japan Guadalajara 37 June 21 Sun 9:30 PM Spain vs Saudi Arabia Atlanta 38 June 22 Mon 12.30 AM Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles 39 June 22 Mon 3.30 AM Uruguay vs Cape Verde Miami 40 June 22 Mon 6.30 AM New Zealand vs Egypt Vancouver 41 June 22 Mon 10:30 PM Argentina vs Austria Arlington 42 June 23 Tues 2.30 AM France vs Iraq Philadelphia 43 June 23 Tues 5.30 AM Norway vs Senegal Toronto 44 June 23 Tues 8:30 AM Jordan vs Algeria Santa Clara 45 June 23 Tues 10:30 PM Portugal vs Uzbekistan Houston 46 June 24 Wed 1.30 AM England vs Ghana Foxborough 47 June 24 Wed 4:30 AM Panama vs Croatia Foxborough 48 June 24 Wed 7:30 AM Colombia vs DR Congo Zapopan 49 June 25 Thu 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Canada Vancouver 50 June 25 Thu 12:30 AM Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Seattle 51 June 25 Thu 3.30 AM Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta 52 June 25 Thu 3.30 AM Scotland vs Brazil Miami 53 June 25 Thu 6.30 AM South Africa vs South Korea Guadalajara 54 June 25 Thu 6.30 AM Czechia vs Mexico Mexico City 55 June 26 Fri 1.30 AM Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Philadelphia 56 June 26 Fri 1.30 AM Ecuador vs Germany New Jersey 57 June 26 Fri 4.30 AM Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City 58 June 26 Fri 4.30 AM Japan vs Sweden Arlington 59 June 26 Fri 7:30 AM Turkey vs USA Los Angeles 60 June 26 Fri 7:30 AM Paraguay vs Australia Santa Clara 61 June 27 Sat 12.30 AM Norway vs France Foxborough 62 June 27 Sat 12.30 AM Senegal vs Iraq Toronto 63 June 27 Sat 5.30 AM Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Houston 64 June 27 Sat 5.30 AM Uruguay vs Spain Zapopan 65 June 27 Sat 8:30 AM New Zealand vs Belgium Vancouver 66 June 27 Sat 8:30 AM Egypt vs Iran Seattle 67 June 28 Sun 2:30 AM Panama vs England New Jersey 68 June 28 Sun 2:30 AM Croatia vs Ghana Philadelphia 69 June 28 Sun 5 AM Colombia vs Portugal Miami 70 June 28 Sun 5 AM DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Atlanta 71 June 28 Sun 7.30 AM Algeria vs Austria Kansas City 72 June 28 Sun 7.30 AM Jordan vs Argentina Arlington 73 Jun 29 Mon 12:30 AM R-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up Los Angeles 74 June 29 Mon 10:30 PM R-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up Houston 75 June 30 Tues 2:00 AM R-32: Group E winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Foxborough 76 June 30 Tues 6:30 AM R-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up Guadalajara 77 June 30 Tues 10.30 PM R-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up Arlington 78 July 1 Wed 2:30 AM R-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team New Jersey 79 July 1 Wed 6:30 AM R-32: Group A winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Mexico City 80 July 1 Wed 9:30 PM R-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Atlanta 81 July 2 Thu 1.30 AM R-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Seattle 82 July 2 Thu 1.30 AM R-32: Group D winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Santa Clara 83 July 2 Thu 5:30 AM R-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up Los Angeles 84 July 3 Fri 12:30 AM R-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up Toronto 85 July 3 Fri 4:30 AM R-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Vancouver 86 July 3 Fri 8:30 AM R-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up Arlington 87 July 3 Fri 11.30 PM R-32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up Miami 88 July 4 Sat 3:30 AM R-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Kansas City 89 July 4 Sat 7:00 AM R16: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75 Houston 90 July 4 Sat 10:30 PM R16: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77 Philadelphia 91 July 5 Sun 2:30 AM R16: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 New Jersey 92 July 6 Mon 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80 Mexico City 93 July 6 Mon 5:30 AM R16: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84 Arlington 94 July 7 Tues 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82 Seattle 95 July 7 Tues 9:30 PM R16: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88 Atlanta 96 July 8 Wed 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87 Vancouver 97 July 10 Fri 1:30 AM QF: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90 Foxborough 98 July 11 Sat 12.30 AM QF: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94 Los Angeles 99 July 12 Sun 2:30 AM QF: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92 Miami 100 July 12 Sun 6.30 AM QF: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96 Kansas City 101 July 15 Wed 12.30 AM SF: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98 Arlington 102 July 16 Thu 12.30 AM SF: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100 Atlanta 103 July 19 Sun 2:30 AM Third Place: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102 Miami 104 July 20 Mon 12.30 AM Final: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102 New Jersey