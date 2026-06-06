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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Timings, Venues And More

FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Timings, Venues And More

Know the full FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule, match timings, venues, opening clash details and everything else about football’s biggest tournament.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Detailed groups and full schedule have been released.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Just a week from now, the world will witness one of the greatest sporting showdowns on Earth as the quadrennial extravaganza is all set to begin on June 11. The World Cup will kick off across three highly anticipated host nations - the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

This year’s FIFA World Cup is going to be even more special as 48 teams will be contesting in the tournament instead of the usual 32-team format.

What will be even more exciting to witness is whether Argentina will be able to defend its title from the 2022 FIFA World Cup or if a new team will establish itself as the next world champion.

With the new format featuring 48 teams, the World Cup gets even bigger. The inclusion of 16 more teams from Asia and Africa will share the stage with football powerhouses from Europe and South America. With a total of 104 matches to be played over 39 days, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest edition ever, surpassing the Qatar World Cup in terms of scale and number of matches.

Groups

The very first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be between Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca), as co-hosts Mexico will kick off the tournament. From June 12 onwards, the group-stage action will begin as teams compete against one another in a heated battle for qualification to the knockout rounds.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Four Players Of Indian Origin Set To Feature After 20 Years

There are 12 groups, placed alphabetically, featuring countries from across the world:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Becomes First Footballer To Win Princess Of Asturias Award

Schedule and Timings

MATCH DATE DAY TIME HOME VENUE
1 June 12 Fri 12.30 AM Mexico vs South Africa Mexico City
2 June 12 Fri 7:30 AM South Korea vs Czechia Zapopan
3 June 13 Sat 12.30 AM Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Toronto
4 June 13 Sat 6:30 AM USA vs Paraguay Los Angeles
5 June 14 Sun 12:30 AM Qatar vs Switzerland Santa Clara
6 June 14 Sun 3:30 AM Brazil vs Morocco New Jersey
7 June 14 Sun 6:30 AM Haiti vs Scotland Foxborough
8 June 14 Sun 9:30 AM Australia vs Turkey Vancouver
9 June 14 Sun 10:30 PM Germany vs Curaçao Houston
10 June 15 Mon 1:30 AM Netherlands vs Japan Arlington
11 June 15 Mon 4.30 AM Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Philadelphia
12 June 15 Mon 7:30 AM Sweden vs Tunisia Guadalajara
13 June 15 Mon 9:30 PM Spain vs Cape Verde Atlanta
14 June 16 Tues 12:30 AM Belgium vs Egypt Seattle
15 June 16 Tues 3:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Miami
16 June 16 Tues 6:30 AM Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles
17 June 17 Wed 12.30 AM France vs Senegal New Jersey
18 June 17 Wed 3:30 AM Iraq vs Norway Foxborough
19 June 17 Wed 6:30 AM Argentina vs Algeria Kansas City
20 June 17 Wed 9.30 AM Austria vs Jordan Santa Clara
21 June 17 Wed 10:30 PM Portugal vs DR Congo Houston
22 June 18 Thu 1.30 AM England vs Croatia Arlington
23 June 18 Thu 4:30 AM Ghana vs Panama Toronto
24 June 18 Thu 7:30 AM Uzbekistan vs Colombia Mexico City
25 June 18 Thu 9:30 PM Czechia vs South Africa Atlanta
26 June 19 Fri 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Los Angeles
27 June 19 Fri 3:30 AM Canada vs Qatar Vancouver
28 June 19 Fri 6.30 AM Mexico vs South Korea Zapopan
29 June 20 Sat 12.30 AM USA vs Australia Seattle
30 June 20 Sat 3:30 AM Scotland vs Morocco Foxborough
31 June 20 Sat 6 AM Brazil vs Haiti Philadelphia
32 June 20 Sat 8.30 AM Turkey vs Paraguay Santa Clara
33 June 20 Sat 10:30 PM Netherlands vs Sweden Houston
34 June 21 Sun 1.30 AM Germany vs Ivory Coast Toronto
35 June 21 Sun 5.30 AM Ecuador vs Curaçao Kansas City
36 June 21 Sun 9.30 AM Tunisia vs Japan Guadalajara
37 June 21 Sun 9:30 PM Spain vs Saudi Arabia Atlanta
38 June 22 Mon 12.30 AM Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles
39 June 22 Mon 3.30 AM Uruguay vs Cape Verde Miami
40 June 22 Mon 6.30 AM New Zealand vs Egypt Vancouver
41 June 22 Mon 10:30 PM Argentina vs Austria Arlington
42 June 23 Tues 2.30 AM France vs Iraq Philadelphia
43 June 23 Tues 5.30 AM Norway vs Senegal Toronto
44 June 23 Tues 8:30 AM Jordan vs Algeria Santa Clara
45 June 23 Tues 10:30 PM Portugal vs Uzbekistan Houston
46 June 24 Wed 1.30 AM England vs Ghana Foxborough
47 June 24 Wed 4:30 AM Panama vs Croatia Foxborough
48 June 24 Wed 7:30 AM Colombia vs DR Congo Zapopan
49 June 25 Thu 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Canada Vancouver
50 June 25 Thu 12:30 AM Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Seattle
51 June 25 Thu 3.30 AM Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta
52 June 25 Thu 3.30 AM Scotland vs Brazil Miami
53 June 25 Thu 6.30 AM South Africa vs South Korea Guadalajara
54 June 25 Thu 6.30 AM Czechia vs Mexico Mexico City
55 June 26 Fri 1.30 AM Curaçao vs Ivory Coast Philadelphia
56 June 26 Fri 1.30 AM Ecuador vs Germany New Jersey
57 June 26 Fri 4.30 AM Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City
58 June 26 Fri 4.30 AM Japan vs Sweden Arlington
59 June 26 Fri 7:30 AM Turkey vs USA Los Angeles
60 June 26 Fri 7:30 AM Paraguay vs Australia Santa Clara
61 June 27 Sat 12.30 AM Norway vs France Foxborough
62 June 27 Sat 12.30 AM Senegal vs Iraq Toronto
63 June 27 Sat 5.30 AM Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Houston
64 June 27 Sat 5.30 AM Uruguay vs Spain Zapopan
65 June 27 Sat 8:30 AM New Zealand vs Belgium Vancouver
66 June 27 Sat 8:30 AM Egypt vs Iran Seattle
67 June 28 Sun 2:30 AM Panama vs England New Jersey
68 June 28 Sun 2:30 AM Croatia vs Ghana Philadelphia
69 June 28 Sun 5 AM Colombia vs Portugal Miami
70 June 28 Sun 5 AM DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Atlanta
71 June 28 Sun 7.30 AM Algeria vs Austria Kansas City
72 June 28 Sun 7.30 AM Jordan vs Argentina Arlington
73 Jun 29 Mon 12:30 AM R-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up Los Angeles
74 June 29 Mon 10:30 PM R-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up Houston
75 June 30 Tues 2:00 AM R-32: Group E winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Foxborough
76 June 30 Tues 6:30 AM R-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up Guadalajara
77 June 30 Tues 10.30 PM R-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up Arlington
78 July 1 Wed 2:30 AM R-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team New Jersey
79 July 1 Wed 6:30 AM R-32: Group A winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Mexico City
80 July 1 Wed 9:30 PM R-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Atlanta
81 July 2 Thu 1.30 AM R-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Seattle
82 July 2 Thu 1.30 AM R-32: Group D winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Santa Clara
83 July 2 Thu 5:30 AM R-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up Los Angeles
84 July 3 Fri 12:30 AM R-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up Toronto
85 July 3 Fri 4:30 AM R-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Vancouver
86 July 3 Fri 8:30 AM R-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up Arlington
87 July 3 Fri 11.30 PM R-32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up Miami
88 July 4 Sat 3:30 AM R-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Kansas City
89 July 4 Sat 7:00 AM R16: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75 Houston
90 July 4 Sat 10:30 PM R16: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77 Philadelphia
91 July 5 Sun 2:30 AM R16: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 New Jersey
92 July 6 Mon 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80 Mexico City
93 July 6 Mon 5:30 AM R16: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84 Arlington
94 July 7 Tues 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82 Seattle
95 July 7 Tues 9:30 PM R16: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88 Atlanta
96 July 8 Wed 1:30 AM R16: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87 Vancouver
97 July 10 Fri 1:30 AM QF: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90 Foxborough
98 July 11 Sat 12.30 AM QF: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94 Los Angeles
99 July 12 Sun 2:30 AM QF: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92 Miami
100 July 12 Sun 6.30 AM QF: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96 Kansas City
101 July 15 Wed 12.30 AM SF: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98 Arlington
102 July 16 Thu 12.30 AM SF: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100 Atlanta
103 July 19 Sun 2:30 AM Third Place: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102 Miami
104 July 20 Mon 12.30 AM Final: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102 New Jersey

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are playing in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The very first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be between Mexico and South Africa. It will be played on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Date FIFA World Cup Opening
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