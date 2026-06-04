FIFA World Cup 2026: Four Players Of Indian Origin Set To Feature After 20 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Expanded 48-team tournament hosted by USA, Canada, Mexico.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: It has been 20 years since a player of Indian origin featured at the FIFA World Cup. But this year’s tournament is special as it marks the appearance of four players of Indian origin, all set to make their mark at football’s ultimate showdown.

It was first in 2006 that Vikash Dhorasoo, who is of Andhra Pradesh origin, represented France on Germany’s land during the FIFA World Cup.

Players And Their Origin

FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by three countries - the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Players Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, Nishan Velupillay, Samuel Moutoussamy, and Sarpreet Singh will be competing in the tournament, proudly representing different nations.

Taskin Mohammed Jamshid, trained at Qatar's Aspire Academy, will represent Al Annabi after being named in Qatar’s final 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup. The 19-year-old belongs to Kerala and currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Duhail. He has also represented Qatar at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

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Tahsin, on the other hand, is the son of a former Calicut University footballer from Thalassery, and Shaima, who hails from Kannur.

Samuel Moutoussamy is another player of Tamil origin and will be representing the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 29-year-old currently plays for Atromitos FC in the Super League Greece and made his debut for Congo in 2019.

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Meanwhile, Australian player Nishan Velupillay has been included in Australia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sarpreet Singh, whose roots trace back to Jalandhar, is the fourth player of Indian origin to feature in the World Cup. He will be representing New Zealand. An attacking midfielder, Singh currently plays on loan for A-League club Wellington Phoenix, who made his All Whites debut in 2018.

About FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup this year has expanded to include 48 teams instead of the earlier 32-team format.

Co-hosts Mexico will face South Africa in the tournament opener on June 11 at Mexico Stadium.

The final will be held at New Jersey Stadium in New York on July 19.

Indian viewers can watch the live streaming on the Zee Entertainment Network.