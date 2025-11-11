Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GallerySportsLionel Messi’s Surprise Return To Barcelona: Camp Nou Photos Break The Internet

Lionel Messi’s Surprise Return To Barcelona: Camp Nou Photos Break The Internet

Lionel Messi made a surprise return to his former club football home ground, Camp Nou, in Barcelona, uploading several images from inside and outside the currently under-renovation stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Lionel Messi made a surprise return to his former club football home ground, Camp Nou, in Barcelona, uploading several images from inside and outside the currently under-renovation stadium.

Lionel Messi made a surprise return to his former club football home ground, Camp Nou, in Barcelona, uploading several images from inside and outside the currently under-renovation stadium.

1/5
Messi uploaded images from the visit on his official Instagram account, a post which took social media by storm, amassing nearly 22 million likes within 24 hours.
Messi uploaded images from the visit on his official Instagram account, a post which took social media by storm, amassing nearly 22 million likes within 24 hours.
2/5
He said this in the caption:
He said this in the caption: "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to..."
3/5
The historic Camp Nou, FC Barcelona's home ground, is currently under renovation, and hasn't hosted any matches in a while.
The historic Camp Nou, FC Barcelona's home ground, is currently under renovation, and hasn't hosted any matches in a while.
4/5
An open training session was held at the stadium a few days ago (the Argentine maestro was not involved), with around 20,000 fans allowed to attend.
An open training session was held at the stadium a few days ago (the Argentine maestro was not involved), with around 20,000 fans allowed to attend.
5/5
Messi debuted for FC Barcelona all the way back in 2004, and remained with the club until 2021, scoring 672 goals for them across all competitions.
Messi debuted for FC Barcelona all the way back in 2004, and remained with the club until 2021, scoring 672 goals for them across all competitions.
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Messi Messi Barcelona Lionel Messi Camp Nou Messi Camp Nou Camp Nou Renovation Barcelona Stadium Messi Barcelona Return

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli In Nithari Murder Case
Entertainment
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Election 2025
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
31.38 % Voter Turnout In First Four Hours In Phase 2 Of Bihar Elections
Cities
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Now Severe; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Delhi News: Red Fort blast linked to Faridabad module, ammonium nitrate found; six bodies identified
Delhi Blast: White i20 traced to Faridabad’s Royal Car Zone, eyewitnesses recall chaos
Delhi News: UAPA case filed in Red Fort blast, agencies trace i20 car to Pulwama link
Red Fort Blast: Central Agencies Intensify Probe, Delhi Police Cautious Amid Ongoing Investigation
Breaking: Red Fort Car Blast Death Toll Rises To 12 As Forensic Teams Continue Intensive Probe

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Embed widget