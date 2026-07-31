Football Mourns As Italy's 1982 World Cup Winner Franco Baresi Dies At 66

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He won 1982 World Cup, captained Italy in 1994.

The football world is in deep mourning following the death of legendary Italian defender Franco Baresi at the age of 66. The iconic defender, who captained AC Milan through their golden era in the 1980s and 1990s, led the club to three European Cups and six Italian Serie A titles. Regarded as one of the greatest sweepers in the history of the game, Baresi was a central figure for both AC Milan and the Italian national team.

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AC Milan Announces The Passing Of An Icon

AC Milan officially confirmed the tragic news on Friday. Paying tribute to their former captain and honorary vice-president, the club released an emotional statement on X:

"Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is."

Baresi, who became AC Milan's honorary vice-president in 2020, spent his entire professional career with the Rossoneri.

Health Background And Recent Surgery

While AC Milan did not specify an official cause of death, Baresi had faced medical challenges in recent months. He underwent surgery in August 2025 to remove a lung nodule. Following the procedure, Baresi addressed fans with optimism:

"It will take me a little time to get all my strength back."

Early Life And Rise To Stardom

Born Franchino "Franco" Baresi in Lombardy in May 1960, his journey with AC Milan began early when he joined the club's youth academy in 1974. He broke into the first team in 1978 just before turning 18.

Baresi quickly established himself as a regular starter at 18 and earned the club captaincy by the age of 22. He became renowned worldwide for his technical abilities, exceptional tactical anticipation, flawless tackling, and natural leadership qualities.

Forming Europe's Greatest Defense And International Glory

During his time at AC Milan, Baresi anchored one of the most formidable backlines in football history alongside Paolo Maldini, Mauro Tassotti, and Alessandro Costacurta a defensive unit feared by every elite striker across Europe.

On the international stage, Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy. He was part of the Azzurri squad that won the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain and captained Italy to the final of the 1994 World Cup in the United States.