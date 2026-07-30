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English NewsSportsFootballLionel Messi Back In Action Following FIFA World Cup Break

Lionel Messi Back In Action Following FIFA World Cup Break

Lionel Messi has rejoined Inter Miami training 10 days after the FIFA World Cup final, preparing for upcoming MLS and Leagues Cup fixtures.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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  • His competitive return date with the club is unannounced.

Lionel Messi has rejoined his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami, following a brief break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 39-year-old forward took time off following Argentina’s disappointing defeat in the World Cup final before making his way back to the team's training facility in Florida.

Return To Training Field

Lionel Messi officially resumed training with Inter Miami on Wednesday, ending a ten-day period of rest that followed Argentina's 1-0 defeat against Spain in the World Cup final held in New Jersey on July 19.

ALSO READ: WATCH: India Batter Breaks Down In Tears While Announcing Retirement

The Major League Soccer franchise shared footage on social media showcasing the captain stepping back onto the practice pitch alongside his long-time friend and teammate, Luis Suarez. Prior to returning to the United States, Messi spent quality time with his family in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, to recover from the intense tournament.

Reflections After World Cup Loss

The defeat in the final shattered Argentina's hopes of securing historic back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles following their 2022 triumph. Reflecting on the loss shortly after the final whistle, the veteran forward expressed his deep disappointment online.

"The pain is immense and it's going to take a long time for this wound to heal," the Argentine captain wrote on social media the day after the game.

At 39 years of age, Messi has not yet publicly declared whether he intends to continue his international career with the Argentina national team or officially retire from international duty.

Support From Inter Miami Management

Throughout Messi's absence following the World Cup, Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos made it clear that neither Messi nor his club and international teammate Rodrigo De Paul were under pressure to rush back. Hoyos, who shares Argentine heritage with both players, stressed the importance of giving the athletes sufficient recovery time after such a demanding campaign.

"They need the time," Hoyos stated a week ago when discussing their return timeline. "A World Cup is a massive undertaking, there is physical and mental exhaustion. They deserve the space."

Exemption From MLS All-Star Game

Because of the extreme physical and emotional demands of the World Cup, Major League Soccer granted both Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul special permission to sit out Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina. The annual exhibition match features top stars from MLS competing against a team representing Mexico's top division. While participation in the All-Star Game is typically mandatory with players facing disciplinary action if absent without a medical excuse, as seen when Messi served a one-match suspension the previous year league officials cleared both players this time due to the tight turnaround following international duty.

Upcoming Inter Miami Schedule

While Messi is back on the training pitch, Inter Miami has not yet announced the precise date for his return to competitive action. The club faces a busy upcoming schedule, beginning with a home fixture against Columbus Crew this Saturday. Following that match, Inter Miami will kick off their Leagues Cup campaign against Mexican side San Luis next Wednesday, where fans hope to see their star forward back on the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Lionel Messi expected to play his next competitive match for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami has not yet announced the precise date for Lionel Messi's return to competitive action, though the club has upcoming matches this Saturday and next Wednesday.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Lionel Messi Inter Miami
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