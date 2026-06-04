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HomeSportsFootballLionel Messi Becomes First Footballer To Win Princess Of Asturias Award

Lionel Messi Becomes First Footballer To Win Princess Of Asturias Award

Lionel Messi adds another milestone to his legendary career as he receives the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports for excellence and social contribution.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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  • Messi grateful for recognition beyond his on-field performance.

Football legend Lionel Messi has bagged many honours with his legendary and exceptional skills on the field, and it is nothing short of remarkable how his legacy continues to grow. But this time, he has been honoured not just for being an extraordinary football player, but also for his contribution towards society and goodwill beyond the sport.

Messi has been awarded the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports. He has become the first footballer to receive this honour.

The Princess of Asturias Award for Sports is one of the most prestigious international honours. It is awarded to individuals who have had an extraordinary impact on sport and society, not just through performance, but also through values, inspiration, and social contribution.

According to ESPN, the jury, which included foundation president Teresa Perales, voted to award the honour to Messi.

What Messi Said On Receiving The Award

Messi expressed happiness and gratitude on receiving this honour, as most of the awards he receives are for his skills and performances on the field, while this recognition also acknowledges the work beyond the field.

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He said, "The truth is that for me it is a great pride to be able to receive this recognition because of the importance it has and for the fact that it is recognised not only for what I do on the pitch but also off the pitch. I am very happy and very grateful. I wanted to let you know and send a big hug to everyone. Thank you and see you soon."

Messi has received this honour after a highly celebrated career, making him a deserving recipient of the award.

Messi’s Career

Messi is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, along with the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, and also secured an Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

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Meanwhile, at the club level, Messi has enjoyed a historic career, winning multiple league titles and prestigious trophies across Europe, while continuing to make an impact in Major League Soccer.

On an individual level, he has won eight Ballon d'Or awards, two MLS MVP awards, and has been named La Liga MVP nine times.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Messi's major career achievements?

Messi has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, multiple Copa America titles, and an Olympic gold medal. Individually, he holds eight Ballon d'Or awards.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Princess Of Asturias Award
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