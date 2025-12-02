Messi vs Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy Prepares To Face Argentine Icon In GOAT Tour 2025

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryFootballMessi vs Telangana CM: Revanth Reddy Prepares To Face Argentine Icon In GOAT Tour 2025

Argentine football great, Lionel Messi, will visit four Indian cities in December as part of the GOAT Tour 2025, and Telangana's CM, Revanth Reddy, is preparing to face the icon on the field.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
1/5
Reddy uploaded images and a short clip of him training on his official X profile (@revanth_anumula).
2/5
He said:
He said: "Starting this month on the 13th, I have begun practicing to participate in football games with the world-renowned footballer Messi."
3/5
" In the strategic vision of introducing the “Telangana Rising - 2047” vision to the world even more through the platform of sports with Messi's cooperation, I have personally stepped into the sports field." Telangana's CM continued.
4/5
Messi is visiting India for the first time since 2011. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi were originally the only three cities he would have gone to.
5/5
Hyderabad was added to Messi's tour only recently, and he will be seen at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on December 13, 2025.
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Telangana CM Messi Revanth Reddy Lionel Messi Messi India Tour Goat Tour 2025

Embed widget