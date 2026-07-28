Tiger Shroff's Football Debut Announced: Everything You Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Durand Cup: Asia's oldest football tournament, established 1888.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to step out of the silver screen and onto the football field. Known for his high-octane action roles, fitness, and agility, the actor has officially registered with Mumbay FC for the 135th edition of the prestigious Durand Cup.

According to reports, Tiger has been training rigorously alongside the rest of the squad and could potentially feature in the club's final group-stage match of the tournament.

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Tiger Shroff Registering For Durand Cup Debut

Tiger Shroff appears to be closing in on making his official debut in professional Indian football. Sources quoted by reports indicate that the actor has completed his registration with Mumbay FC and has been consistently participating in team training sessions.

Backed by entrepreneur Ali Ahmed, Mumbay FC is scheduled to travel to Shillong on July 30 to kick off their group-stage campaign. Insiders suggest that Tiger is most likely to make an appearance on the pitch during the club's final group-stage encounter.

Deep Association With Mumbay FC

Tiger Shroff’s relationship with Mumbay FC goes beyond being a player on the roster. The actor co-launched the club in 2024 and continues to serve as its official brand ambassador. Under the technical direction of former professional footballer Zoheb Khan, the club has enjoyed a remarkably rapid rise within the Indian domestic circuit.

Mumbay FC won the inaugural Maharashtra State Club League Championship and secured a third-place finish in I-League 3 last season. This impressive run earned the young franchise its historic maiden qualification for the Durand Cup.

Competitive Group Stage Fixtures In Shillong

For the 135th edition of the Durand Cup, Mumbay FC has been placed in Group E. All group stage fixtures for this pool will take place in Shillong, where Mumbay FC will compete against formidable local teams: Shillong Lajong FC, Nongkseh Sports & Cultural Club (Nongkseh SS&CC), and Langsning FC.

Should Tiger Shroff take the field during these matches, he will join a prominent lineage of Bollywood celebrities who have actively engaged with Indian football, following in the footsteps of figures like John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC.

Rich History Of The Historic Durand Cup

The Durand Cup stands as Asia’s oldest football tournament and the third-oldest football competition in the world. First established in Shimla in 1888 by Sir Mortimer Durand, the historic tournament features a mix of top-flight clubs from Indian Super League (ISL), the I-League, and various Armed Forces sides.

Under its round-robin group format, top-performing teams from each group advance to the knockout stages to battle for the iconic trophy.