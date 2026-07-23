CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain Secures India's First Medal Even Before Opening Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lovlina Borgohain secured India's first CWG 2026 medal.

She advanced directly to women's 75kg semifinals.

Direct entry guaranteed India a medal before opening.

CWG 2026 India: India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is officially underway even before the grand opening ceremony. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed the country's first podium finish after progressing directly to the semifinals of the women's 75kg competition. The Olympic medallist benefited from a favourable draw, allowing her to move one step closer to another major international achievement without throwing a punch in the quarterfinal stage.

Bye Sends Lovlina Into Semifinals

Lovlina's passage to the last four came due to the size of the competition draw rather than a random stroke of luck.

Only five boxers were entered in the women's 75kg event. As a result, three athletes, including Borgohain, progressed straight to the semifinals, while the remaining two competitors will contest the lone quarterfinal to decide the final semifinalist.

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Because both losing semifinalists in boxing receive bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games, Lovlina's direct entry into the final four automatically secured India a medal before she stepped into the ring.

Eyes Now On Gold

Although a podium finish is already confirmed, Lovlina's focus will now shift towards upgrading the colour of her medal.

She is scheduled to face Taafaki TKBP of Tuvalu in the semifinal. Victory in that contest would send the Indian boxer into the gold medal bout and guarantee at least a silver medal.

One of India's most decorated boxers, Lovlina has consistently delivered on the biggest stages and will enter the semifinal as one of the favourites in the division.

Her assured medal also gives India an early boost at the Games, with several athletes from other disciplines yet to begin their campaigns.

The result means India's medal tally is already open before the official opening ceremony, and all eyes will now be on whether Lovlina can convert her guaranteed bronze into an even bigger prize over the coming days.