Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina players appeared to turn from Spain's trophy ceremony.

They were facing emotional fans, not disrespecting new champions.

No reciprocal guard of honor fueled post-match criticism.

Argentina Spain Trophy Presentation: Spain's dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was followed by another talking point away from the action on the pitch. Social media quickly filled with claims that Argentina's players had deliberately turned their backs during Spain's trophy presentation, prompting criticism. However, the full sequence of events paints a more nuanced picture that has somehow been trampled under viral social media posts.

Why Argentina Players Were Facing Away

this is when Messi couldn't hold back his tears after hearing his chants. And not just Argentina fans, even Spain fans were chanting his name. This is what he has achieved. People will forever love you GOAT 🐐🩵 pic.twitter.com/ohUBQGSKMZ July 20, 2026

After collecting their runners-up medals, Lionel Messi and most of the Argentina squad were seen standing with their backs to the podium as Spain prepared to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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The moment was widely interpreted as a sign of disrespect towards the newly crowned champions.

However, according to videos from those present at the stadium, the Argentine players were actually facing the section occupied by their travelling supporters.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Argentina fans continued chanting Messi's name and singing in support of the team, which had reached a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Messi, widely expected to have played his final World Cup match, appeared emotional during the ceremony, while several teammates kept their heads lowered as they acknowledged their supporters rather than watching Spain's celebrations.

Why The Incident Sparked Debate

Although Argentina's players were focused on their fans, another moment earlier in the medal ceremony added fuel to the discussion.

Spain's squad had formed a guard of honour and applauded Argentina as the runners-up walked up to receive their silver medals. No similar gesture followed when Spain stepped onto the podium to collect the trophy, which also sparked criticism.

However, this isn't an isolated incident either, as France hadn't formed a guard of honour for Argentina when they went up to collect their winner's medals in the 2022 edition.

Notably though, the trophy ceremony came shortly after a fiery conclusion to the match, with tempers boiling over between players from both sides following the final whistle. FIFA has since opened an investigation into the post-match altercations, adding another layer to an already controversial World Cup finale.