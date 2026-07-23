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English NewsSportsFootballDid Argentina Really Turn Their Back On Spain's World Cup Celebrations? Here's What Actually Happened

Did Argentina Really Turn Their Back On Spain's World Cup Celebrations? Here's What Actually Happened

Did Argentina deliberately snub Spain's World Cup trophy celebrations? Here's what actually happened after the final whistle and why the moment sparked huge debate.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina players appeared to turn from Spain's trophy ceremony.
  • They were facing emotional fans, not disrespecting new champions.
  • No reciprocal guard of honor fueled post-match criticism.

Argentina Spain Trophy Presentation: Spain's dramatic 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final was followed by another talking point away from the action on the pitch. Social media quickly filled with claims that Argentina's players had deliberately turned their backs during Spain's trophy presentation, prompting criticism. However, the full sequence of events paints a more nuanced picture that has somehow been trampled under viral social media posts.

Why Argentina Players Were Facing Away

After collecting their runners-up medals, Lionel Messi and most of the Argentina squad were seen standing with their backs to the podium as Spain prepared to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Read More: Argentina vs Spain Again? FIFA World Cup Final Rivals Could Meet In Blockbuster Finalissima

The moment was widely interpreted as a sign of disrespect towards the newly crowned champions.

However, according to videos from those present at the stadium, the Argentine players were actually facing the section occupied by their travelling supporters.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Argentina fans continued chanting Messi's name and singing in support of the team, which had reached a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final.

Messi, widely expected to have played his final World Cup match, appeared emotional during the ceremony, while several teammates kept their heads lowered as they acknowledged their supporters rather than watching Spain's celebrations.

Why The Incident Sparked Debate

Although Argentina's players were focused on their fans, another moment earlier in the medal ceremony added fuel to the discussion.

Spain's squad had formed a guard of honour and applauded Argentina as the runners-up walked up to receive their silver medals. No similar gesture followed when Spain stepped onto the podium to collect the trophy, which also sparked criticism.

However, this isn't an isolated incident either, as France hadn't formed a guard of honour for Argentina when they went up to collect their winner's medals in the 2022 edition.

Notably though, the trophy ceremony came shortly after a fiery conclusion to the match, with tempers boiling over between players from both sides following the final whistle. FIFA has since opened an investigation into the post-match altercations, adding another layer to an already controversial World Cup finale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentina players face away during Spain's trophy presentation?

They were facing their travelling supporters who were chanting Lionel Messi's name and singing in support of the team after the heartbreaking defeat.

Was there a controversy regarding a guard of honor at the ceremony?

Yes, Spain formed a guard of honor for Argentina, but Argentina did not reciprocate. However, similar situations have occurred before, like in the 2022 World Cup.

What other incident added to the controversy of the World Cup final?

Tempers flared between players after the final whistle. FIFA has since opened an investigation into these post-match altercations.

How did Lionel Messi react during the ceremony?

Messi appeared emotional during the ceremony, with several teammates keeping their heads lowered. He was widely expected to have played his final World Cup match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Controversy FIFA World CUp 2026 Argentina Vs Spain
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