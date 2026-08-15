England Great’s Heartfelt ‘Jai Hind’ Message To India On I-Day: 'Love Your Country So Much'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kevin Pietersen wished India on its 80th Independence Day.

He expressed deep personal affection for India and its people.

Pietersen maintains a long association with Indian cricket.

Graeme Smith also extended warm Independence Day wishes.

England Great’s Special Message For India On Independence Day: ‘I Love Your Country So Much’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a heartfelt message for the country, expressing his affection for India and its people.

Pietersen, who has maintained a strong connection with Indian cricket since his playing days, took to X on Saturday to wish his Indian friends and followers on the national occasion.

Kevin Pietersen Says ‘Jai Hind’ On India’s Independence Day

Pietersen's message focused less on cricket and more on his personal affection for India and the warmth he has experienced from its people over the years.

“Happy Independence Day to every single one of my Indian friends! I love your country so much! I love all the kind people! Jai Hind!”

The former England batter has enjoyed a long association with India. He played in the Indian Premier League and later remained a familiar face around Indian cricket through his work as a broadcaster and analyst.

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His message came as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with several sporting personalities from India and abroad sharing greetings and tributes.

Pietersen's post stood out for its personal tone, with his love for the country and appreciation for its people taking centre stage.

Pietersen’s Long Association With Indian Cricket

Pietersen's connection with India dates back to his playing career, when he became a prominent figure in the IPL and regularly featured in India's cricketing landscape.

His association continued after retirement through commentary and broadcasting, giving him an opportunity to remain closely connected with Indian cricket and its passionate fan base.

Over the years, the former England captain has frequently spoken warmly about his experiences in India, making his Independence Day message a natural extension of that long-standing relationship.

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Graeme Smith Also Sends India Independence Day Wishes

Pietersen was not the only former international cricketer to mark the occasion.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also extended his wishes through SA20, reflecting on his own memories of India and the close relationship between the two cricketing nations.

Smith highlighted the warmth of Indian people, the country's culture and its passion for cricket, while also pointing to the growing connection between India and South Africa through the SA20.

He described the relationship between the two countries as a special friendship and said cricket could continue bringing their people closer.

As India celebrated eight decades of independence, messages from international cricket figures such as Pietersen and Smith added a global touch to the occasion, highlighting the country's influence well beyond the boundaries of the sport.

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