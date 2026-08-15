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English NewsSportsCricketEngland Great’s Heartfelt ‘Jai Hind’ Message To India On I-Day: 'Love Your Country So Much'

England Great’s Heartfelt ‘Jai Hind’ Message To India On I-Day: 'Love Your Country So Much'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen wished India on its 80th Independence Day, sharing a heartfelt message and ending with “Jai Hind.”

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kevin Pietersen wished India on its 80th Independence Day.
  • He expressed deep personal affection for India and its people.
  • Pietersen maintains a long association with Indian cricket.
  • Graeme Smith also extended warm Independence Day wishes.

England Great’s Special Message For India On Independence Day: ‘I Love Your Country So Much’

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen marked India’s 80th Independence Day with a heartfelt message for the country, expressing his affection for India and its people.

Pietersen, who has maintained a strong connection with Indian cricket since his playing days, took to X on Saturday to wish his Indian friends and followers on the national occasion.

Kevin Pietersen Says ‘Jai Hind’ On India’s Independence Day

Pietersen's message focused less on cricket and more on his personal affection for India and the warmth he has experienced from its people over the years.

“Happy Independence Day to every single one of my Indian friends! I love your country so much! I love all the kind people! Jai Hind!”

The former England batter has enjoyed a long association with India. He played in the Indian Premier League and later remained a familiar face around Indian cricket through his work as a broadcaster and analyst.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Break The Internet With Patriotic I-Day Messages

His message came as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with several sporting personalities from India and abroad sharing greetings and tributes.

Pietersen's post stood out for its personal tone, with his love for the country and appreciation for its people taking centre stage.

Pietersen’s Long Association With Indian Cricket

Pietersen's connection with India dates back to his playing career, when he became a prominent figure in the IPL and regularly featured in India's cricketing landscape.

His association continued after retirement through commentary and broadcasting, giving him an opportunity to remain closely connected with Indian cricket and its passionate fan base.

Over the years, the former England captain has frequently spoken warmly about his experiences in India, making his Independence Day message a natural extension of that long-standing relationship.

ALSO READ | IPL Teams Celebrate India’s 80th Independence Day With Special Messages

Graeme Smith Also Sends India Independence Day Wishes

Pietersen was not the only former international cricketer to mark the occasion.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also extended his wishes through SA20, reflecting on his own memories of India and the close relationship between the two cricketing nations.

Smith highlighted the warmth of Indian people, the country's culture and its passion for cricket, while also pointing to the growing connection between India and South Africa through the SA20.

He described the relationship between the two countries as a special friendship and said cricket could continue bringing their people closer.

As India celebrated eight decades of independence, messages from international cricket figures such as Pietersen and Smith added a global touch to the occasion, highlighting the country's influence well beyond the boundaries of the sport.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Post-Retirement Plan Revealed

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Kevin Pietersen's message for India's Independence Day?

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen sent a heartfelt message, expressing his affection for India and its people. He wished his Indian friends and followers, stating,

What is Kevin Pietersen's connection to India?

Pietersen has a long association with India, stemming from his playing days in the IPL. He has also remained connected through his work as a broadcaster and analyst in Indian cricket.

Did any other international cricketers send Independence Day wishes to India?

Yes, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith also extended his wishes through SA20. He reflected on his memories of India and highlighted the close relationship between the two cricketing nations.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Graeme Smith Jai Hind Kevin Pietersen India 80th Independence Day Kevin Pietersen Jai Hind
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