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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Legend To Replace Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector? Report Makes Big Claim

India Legend To Replace Ajit Agarkar As Chief Selector? Report Makes Big Claim

BCCI office-bearers are expected to meet Agarkar after India's Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss his future.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to head the BCCI's selection committee if the board decides against extending Ajit Agarkar's tenure, according to The Telegraph.

The development comes amid reports that VVS Laxman could take up the newly proposed role of Director of Cricket.

Laxman was reportedly considered as a possible successor to Agarkar but was reluctant to take the chief selector's position because of the extensive travel it would require. BCCI could therefore create a separate role for Laxman, while Zaheer may become a strong contender for the selection committee's top position.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Row Exposes BCCI-Selectors Differences, Ajit Agarkar Faces Big Call

According to The Indian Express, BCCI office-bearers are expected to meet Agarkar after India's Test series against Sri Lanka to discuss his future. Agarkar will complete three years as chairman in September and remains eligible for a one-year extension.

"Another name that has cropped up as Agarkar's replacement is Zaheer Khan. The former pacer is being discussed if Agarkar fails to keep his job and Laxman is made director of cricket," the report said.

The meeting reportedly comes against the backdrop of differences between the selection committee and BCCI officials over Rohit Sharma's future. The selectors were reportedly considering moving on from Rohit after the England series in July. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia stated that Rohit would continue representing India as long as he remained part of the team's plans.

Also Read | Player Fined By BCCI For Chatting With Girlfriend During Live Match

The report further suggests that the BCCI wants Rohit's future to be reviewed series by series ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Saikia's comments are believed to have caused some dissatisfaction within the selection committee, adding another layer of uncertainty to the upcoming discussions over Agarkar's future.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Aug 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zaheer Khan Ajit Agarkar BCCI IND Vs SL
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