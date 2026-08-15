Rohit Sharma Row Exposes BCCI-Selectors Differences, Ajit Agarkar Faces Big Call

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI reviewing chief selector Agarkar's tenure after Sri Lanka series.

Differences emerged regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future and selection.

BCCI seeks series-by-series assessment for Rohit, who scored century.

The BCCI is set to hold discussions with chief selector Ajit Agarkar after India's ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, with his future as chairman of the selection committee reportedly set to come under review.

According to a report by The Indian Express, BCCI office bearers are expected to meet Agarkar after the Sri Lanka series. The development comes amid reported differences between the board and the selectors over Rohit Sharma's future in India's ODI setup.

Ajit Agarkar’s Extension In Focus

Agarkar will complete three years as chairman of the senior men's selection committee in September. He is eligible for a one-year extension, but his continuation is now expected to be discussed by the BCCI office bearers.

The reported meeting comes at a time when the selection committee and the board are understood to have differing views on how Rohit's future should be handled ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to the report, the selectors had informed Rohit that they were considering replacing him in the squad following India's England series in July. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later said Rohit would continue representing India as long as he remained part of the team's plans.

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The BCCI is reportedly keen for the selectors to assess Rohit's future on a series-by-series basis rather than making an immediate decision on his ODI career.

Saikia's public comments are said to have caused some frustration within the selection committee, adding another layer to the discussion surrounding Agarkar's future.

Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s Century Changed The Conversation

The developments come after Rohit produced one of the strongest possible responses to speculation over his ODI future.

The India opener smashed 138 against England in the third ODI at Lord's, registering the first ODI century by an Indian batter at the historic venue.

Rohit's innings came after questions had intensified over his place in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He also played a key role in India's batting partnerships with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

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Rohit and Gill added 147 runs before the captain was dismissed for 77, while Rohit later shared another century partnership with Kohli, who scored 74. India, however, lost the match by 27 runs and went down 2-1 in the series.

Ravi Shastri Backs Rohit To Continue

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier defended Rohit amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Shastri said Rohit's Lord's century had answered many of the questions surrounding his place in the ODI side.

“He didn't need to do so, but he shut up everybody.”

Shastri also argued that Rohit's decision to continue should ultimately depend on his own desire and ability to maintain his standards.

“If he has the desire to play and work hard at his game and he's still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants.”

The former coach added that a player of Rohit's quality should not be rushed towards the exit if he remains motivated and capable of producing performances of the highest level.

“The day will come when he'll feel that he'll go, but when you have that kind of quality, you're thinking of dropping him and then he produces anything like this - first time ever, it was a special innings.”

With Rohit's ODI future still a major talking point and Agarkar's tenure approaching its three-year mark, the post-Sri Lanka meeting could become an important moment for India's selection setup.