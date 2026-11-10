First Time In 149 Years! Zimbabwe Create Test History Against Afghanistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zimbabwe made cricket history: 500+ runs in both innings.

Zimbabwe scored 504 first innings, featuring two player hundreds.

Afghanistan responded with 514; match ended in historic draw.

Zimbabwe may not always feature among the headline-making teams in Test cricket, but their latest performance against Afghanistan has earned them a place in the record books. The African side achieved something no team had managed in the format's 149-year history: scoring more than 500 runs in both innings of a Test match. The landmark came during the opening Test against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Despite the match eventually ending in a draw, Zimbabwe's batsmen produced an extraordinary display across their two innings, with four players making major contributions.

Zimbabwe's First-Innings Show Sets The Tone

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bat and piled up 504 runs before being bowled out.

Brendan Taylor led the scoring with 131, striking 14 boundaries and four sixes.

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Captain Brian Bennett also delivered a century, making 128 runs with the help of 11 fours.

However, Zimbabwe were not finished with their run-making exploits. Their second innings produced an even more remarkable story.

Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere Power Zimbabwe Past 500 Again

Zimbabwe appeared to be heading towards a modest total after slipping to 175 for four.

Taylor, who had scored 131 in the first innings, was dismissed for 82, while Bennett departed for 58.

The collapse threat was overturned by Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere. Ervine remained unbeaten on 206, hitting 23 fours and two sixes, while Madhevere contributed an unbeaten 100, including two fours and three sixes.

Their partnership was the defining moment of the innings.

The pair added 208 runs from 225 deliveries for the sixth wicket, lifting Zimbabwe to 523 without losing another wicket.

Afghanistan Test Ends In A Draw

Afghanistan had earlier responded to Zimbabwe's first-innings 504 with an impressive 514.

Zimbabwe's second-innings total of 523 then left the match heading towards a draw.

Although neither side secured victory, Zimbabwe walked away with a historic achievement.

Their twin totals above 500 marked an unprecedented batting milestone in Test cricket, which began in 1877.