Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cameron Bancroft claims entire team knew about ball-tampering.

He initially withheld details from Cricket Australia investigation.

Controversy resurfaces following new claims from Usman Khawaja.

Cameron Bancroft has reignited one of Australian cricket's biggest controversies, alleging that the ball-tampering episode during the 2018 South Africa tour was known to the entire team, not just the three players who faced disciplinary action. He says that he was made to carry a disproportionate share of the blame for the scandal. In a lengthy account first published by the West Australian, Bancroft admitted that he did not disclose the full extent of what happened during Cricket Australia's investigation.

"It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,"

Bancroft Says He Withheld Details During Investigation

Cameron Bancroft details his conversations with bowlers on the field about his use of sandpaper during the Port Elizabeth Test in 2018 https://t.co/K10FtIUTxb — Cricinfo (@cricinfo) November 18, 2026

Bancroft acknowledged that his initial testimony left out important information, including how long the use of sandpaper had continued and who else knew about it.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for, and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

He also alleged that conversations about the condition of the ball took place among players and coaches.

"All the coaches and players were involved in these discussions in the dressing room with the intention to improve our position in the game,"

Bancroft said he felt uncomfortable when asked to carry out the act, describing it as "cheating".

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He also recalled David Warner raising the idea of using sandpaper and discussions with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about reverse swing.

"I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough."

'Scapegoat' Claim Reopens 2018 Controversy

Looking back at the consequences, Bancroft said the burden had remained with him for years.

"As it turns out I ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team,"

The controversy has resurfaced following claims in Usman Khawaja's book Sabr about awareness of the plan within the dressing room.

Cricket Australia had suspended Smith and Warner for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

Bancroft's latest account has once again raised questions about the extent of knowledge within the squad during the 2018 tour.