Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha suspended beach tourism activities due to Cyclone Akvan.

Hotels must alert guests, cancel excursions, ensure safety.

Transport safety stepped up; night patrols, road updates.

Traffic restrictions planned; officials to coordinate emergency responses.

Odisha has suspended tourism activities at vulnerable beaches and stepped up transport safety measures as a precaution against Cyclone Akvan, which is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

The state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday wrote to the Tourism Department and the Commerce and Transport Department, directing officials to take immediate steps to protect tourists, tourism workers and the general public in view of the developing cyclone and the warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The directions come amid forecasts of rough sea conditions, strong winds, heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Odisha's coastal areas until November 20.

Beach Tourism Activities Suspended

In a letter to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Tourism Department, the SRC's office directed that all tourism activities at vulnerable beaches be suspended until conditions return to normal.

The restrictions cover swimming in the sea, boating, water sports, cruises and other marine tourism activities.

Authorities have also been asked to prevent people from accessing unsafe beaches, jetties, coastal viewing points and other vulnerable tourist locations. Tourism officials have been directed to install barricades and display warning signs at such places.

The SRC has further instructed hotels, resorts and tour operators across coastal areas to alert guests about the possible impact of the cyclone and cancel outdoor excursions.

They have also been asked to follow instructions regarding the evacuation of people to safe locations or shelters, and ensure that emergency contact numbers and essential supplies are readily available.

Tourism officials have been directed to issue clear safety advisories in multiple languages and coordinate with District Emergency Operation Centres and the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Night Patrols, Road Safety Measures Stepped Up

The SRC has also directed the Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department to take emergency measures to ensure the safe movement of passenger and goods vehicles in coastal areas, keeping in view the possibility of reduced visibility due to Cyclone Akvan.

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The directions include increasing night patrols on vulnerable stretches of national and state highways, particularly low-lying, flood-prone, accident-prone and poorly lit sections. Officials have also been asked to install an adequate number of reflective warning boards.

Regular updates on weather conditions, vulnerable roads, alternative routes and traffic restrictions must be shared through digital display boards, bus owners' associations and other communication channels.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure the immediate removal of fallen trees, debris and stranded vehicles. Drivers must also be provided with the latest weather and road updates at toll plazas, bus terminals, check gates and major transport hubs.

Traffic Restrictions During Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

The SRC has asked officials to consult district administrations and the police before regulating vehicle speeds, diverting traffic or temporarily suspending movement on vulnerable roads during periods of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The department has also been directed to appoint nodal officers to immediately report any disruptions and ensure that necessary action is taken. Round-the-clock coordination must be maintained with the State Emergency Operation Centre and district control rooms.

The SRC has called for the immediate implementation of these measures to protect passengers, drivers and transport workers and prevent accidents. Departments have also been asked to submit reports on the action taken.

The restrictions will remain in force until the IMD withdraws its warning and the district administration declares the situation safe.

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