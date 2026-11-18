Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka Deputy CM highlighted Centre's delayed drought relief response.

State submitted three memorandums, awaiting central aid for farmers.

Government plans property guidance value revision to boost revenue.

Deputy CM dismissed political speculations about state leadership changes.

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said the Centre has not responded to the three memorandums submitted by the state seeking drought relief, and urged opposition leaders to cooperate with the government in securing assistance for farmers.

He said the state government had sought appointments with Union Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office to explain the situation and seek relief for farmers, but had received no response.

"Our intention was to personally explain the situation in Karnataka and seek relief for farmers. However, we have not received any response so far," Parameshwara told reporters.

Recalling the previous instance when Karnataka had to approach the Supreme Court over the delay in drought relief, he said the state eventually received around Rs 3,500 crore following the apex court's intervention.

"I hope the same situation will not be repeated this time. The Centre should not look at Karnataka differently merely because a Congress government is in power here. People are in distress and farmers are suffering. Farmers belong to every political party. There should be no politics over their hardship," he said.

The deputy CM said Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had proposed convening an all-party meeting and taking a delegation of leaders from different parties to Delhi to press for relief.

No decision had been taken yet on approaching the Supreme Court over the delay, he said, adding that the government would assess the Centre's response in the coming days before deciding on the next course of action.

Responding to criticism by former CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy that the state government was politicising the drought issue, Parameshwara said the government was already providing assistance to affected farmers.

"The state is providing relief in two phases, with Rs 1,250 crore in each phase. The state government is bearing the cost of the announced relief while hoping that assistance will also come from the Centre," he said.

Pointing out that Bommai was now an MP and Kumaraswamy a Union Cabinet Minister, he urged them to use their positions to secure central assistance. Bommai is a BJP leader while the union minister is the second-in-command of the JD(S).

"If they succeed in getting relief for our farmers, we ourselves will congratulate them. They should work towards securing assistance from the Centre instead of merely alleging that the state government has written letters and remained silent," he said.

"We have submitted our request three times and have sought appointments to personally meet union ministers and the Prime Minister's Office. When we are not even given time for a meeting, it is unfair to say that the state has failed to follow up," he added.

Regarding the proposed revision of guidance values for properties in Karnataka, Parameshwara, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, said the government is examining the issue due to the significant difference between official guidance values and prevailing market rates.

"For example, if the government guidance value of an acre is Rs 5 crore, its market value may be as high as Rs 20 crore. This results in revenue loss to the government," he said.

The revision would be undertaken proportionately after an analysis of prevailing values, with the exercise likely to be carried out region-wise, he added.

Reacting to allegations that former CM Siddaramaiah was insulted by being seated in the fifth row at the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's autobiography recently in Delhi, Parameshwara said there were no reserved seats at the event.

"Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and therefore happened to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or ignore him," he said.

"Siddaramaiah holds a very senior and respected position both in Karnataka and in the Congress party. There is no question of treating him with disrespect," he added.

Regarding the possibility of inducting a woman member into the state Cabinet ahead of the forthcoming legislature session, he said the chief minister would discuss such matters with the party high command during his visits to Delhi and it may happen before the session.

On the repeated postponement of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, he said the process of preparing electoral rolls was under way, with draft rolls published and objections invited.

Elections could be held after completing additions, deletions and corrections and publishing the final electoral rolls, he said.

Alternatively, the government could seek permission to conduct the polls based on the 2011 Census, he added, pointing out that the commencement of a fresh Census had also raised questions about the criteria to be adopted.

Rejecting speculation regarding a possible third chief minister in Karnataka, Parameshwara said Shivakumar was leading the government effectively and the Congress's focus was on returning to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

"Former chief minister Siddaramaiah worked over the past three years to implement the promises made in the Congress manifesto. The present CM is now focused on implementing the remaining commitments. We still have another year and a half. Our goal is to work effectively under the chief minister's leadership and return to power in 2028. In such a situation, unnecessary speculation about a third CM serves no purpose," he said.

On reports of discontent among party MLAs and ministers, he said those having grievances were free to raise them at the Congress Legislature Party meeting.

"However, no one expressed any dissatisfaction at the recent meeting," he said, accusing the Opposition of attempting to create an impression of internal differences within the ruling party.

"Instead of correcting the problems within their own house, the Opposition is busy searching for faults in someone else's," he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)