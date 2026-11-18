Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi court seeks police report on Sonia Gandhi voter registration.

Complaint alleges Gandhi registered to vote before obtaining Indian citizenship.

Court requests old electoral roll copies; next hearing November 28.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi could face further legal scrutiny over allegations that her name was included in the electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship. Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, November 18, sought an action-taken report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of IP Estate police station in connection with a complaint concerning her voter registration.

The court took note of a complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi on August 24, 2025, and asked the police to submit a report on the action taken in the matter.

It also directed the complainant to place the original certified copies of the 1980, 1981 and 1983 electoral rolls on record. Tripathi has submitted certified copies of the voter lists for all three years. The matter will next be heard on November 28.

What Are The Allegations Against Sonia Gandhi?

According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in 1980, even though she acquired Indian citizenship only in 1983.

The complainant alleged that her name was subsequently removed from the voter list in 1982 and added again in 1983. He further claimed that the re-entry took place before she acquired Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983.

The allegations are part of a complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi. The court has sought the police’s action-taken report; the claims have not been established by the court.

How Can A Person Acquire Indian Citizenship?

Indian citizenship can be acquired through several routes under the law. These include citizenship by birth, descent, registration and naturalisation, subject to the applicable legal conditions.

Citizenship by birth depends on the date and circumstances of a person's birth, including the citizenship status of their parents. Citizenship by descent may be available to people born outside India if they meet the prescribed conditions relating to their parents' citizenship.

Foreign nationals of Indian origin and people married to Indian citizens may also apply for citizenship through registration, subject to eligibility requirements.

Citizenship can also be granted to people in a territory that becomes part of India, through a notification issued by the Central Government.