Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR co-owner Jay Mehta reportedly selling stake.

US firm Ares Management to acquire 22.5% share.

Transaction values Kolkata Knight Riders at nearly $1.8 billion.

KKR Ownership Sale: Kolkata Knight Riders could see a change in their ownership structure, with co-owner Jay Mehta reportedly preparing to sell a portion of his shareholding in the IPL franchise. The proposed transaction involves US-based investment firm Ares Management and would value the three-time champions at close to $1.8 billion. According to a Cricbuzz report citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, Mehta is set to part with half of his 45% stake in KKR.

The said deal would see him transfer a 22.5% holding to Ares Management.

KKR Valuation Reportedly Nears $1.78 Billion

Sources cited by Cricbuzz indicate that the transaction is valued at approximately $400 million.

Based on that figure, KKR's overall valuation works out to around $1.78 billion, or Rs 16,634 crore.

Read More: CSK Lights Up The Sky For MS Dhoni With Spectacular Tribute After IPL Retirement

The reported valuation is broadly comparable to Sportico's recent assessment of the franchise, which placed its worth at $1.738 billion.

If completed on the reported terms, the transaction would mark a major investment in one of the IPL's established franchises.

Ares Management Has Interests In Global Sport

Ares Management is a US-based investment management firm with interests across several sectors, including professional sports.

Its sporting portfolio includes stakes in English Premier League club Chelsea FC and NFL franchise Miami Dolphins.

The reported move would bring another major IPL team into the orbit of an international investment firm with exposure to prominent sporting properties.

Mehta's proposed sale concerns only half of his existing KKR holding, meaning he would be divesting a 22.5% stake rather than his entire 45% share.

The development, as reported, could reshape the franchise's investor mix while placing a fresh spotlight on the growing financial value of IPL teams.

However, it must be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding the sale either from KKR or the BCCI as of this writing.