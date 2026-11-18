Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar said Lord Ram resides in all Indians.

He described Ram as a symbol of morality, values, life.

Political leaders across parties supported Akhtar's Ram views.

Maulana Rashidi strongly objected, questioning Akhtar's atheist beliefs.

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar's remark that Lord Ram is present in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion, has triggered a political debate, with leaders across party lines reacting to his comments. While several BJP, Congress and opposition leaders welcomed his views, Maulana Sajid Rashidi strongly objected to the statement.

Akhtar made the remarks in Mumbai on Tuesday, describing Ram as more than a religious or historical figure and highlighting the values associated with him. His comments drew support from political leaders, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar, while Rashidi questioned the lyricist's intentions.

What Javed Akhtar Said About Lord Ram

Speaking in Mumbai, Akhtar described Ram as a symbol of morality, values and a way of life. He said his understanding of Ram extended beyond religious boundaries.

Akhtar said: "Ram is not just a person; Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of life. Ram is a specific aesthetic and morality...Many people will be offended by what I say. Ram is in the blood of every Indian, regardless of religion. He is a way of life."

Reacting to the statement, VHP president Alok Kumar expressed agreement, saying, "I agree with Javed Akhtar's statement. We all have the memory and blood of Ram and Krishna in our veins."

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Congress, Shiv Sena UBT And SP Leaders React

Congress Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar told ABP News that Akhtar was absolutely right, adding, "Rama is present in every particle." He said writers and poets had expressed similar sentiments about Lord Ram.

Congress leader Udit Raj said Akhtar was entitled to express his personal views and that there was little more to add.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut described Ram as the identity of the nation, arguing that he belonged to everyone rather than being restricted to politics or religion. He said Ram's code of conduct offered guidance on how people should lead their lives.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajiv Rai also endorsed the sentiment, saying, "I have a Ram temple in my house. I believe that Ram is in me, Ram is in you, Ram is in every room, Ram is in every particle, Ram is here, Ram is everywhere. Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of dignity, was, is, and will remain an ideal."

BJP Leaders Welcome Javed Akhtar's Statement

Several BJP leaders backed Akhtar's remarks. BJP leader Pramod Krishnam welcomed his comments, describing him as a generous person known for speaking the truth.

"I support Javed Akhtar's words and welcome him for seeking refuge in Lord Ram. But he should explain this to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

BJP leader Ram Kadam also welcomed the statement, saying Akhtar had acknowledged an important truth about Lord Ram. He added that people who continued to harbour Raavan in their hearts would not understand Ram until they removed those thoughts.

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Maulana Sajid Rashidi Objects To Akhtar's Remarks

Earlier, Maulana Sajid Rashidi criticised Akhtar, pointing to his publicly stated atheist beliefs and questioning his comments about Lord Ram.

He said, "Javed Akhtar is an atheist. I think it's foolish to take his words seriously. He has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any God, Rama, or Allah. So, if such a person is praising Ram, it's surprising. He wants to sell his songs; he's a businessman."

Rashidi further said, "He is trying to drive Hindus crazy by praising Lord Ram. I don't have the blood of Lord Ram in me; I have the blood of Hazrat Adam (peace be upon him), whom I consider my ancestor, the first human being."

Meanwhile, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi offered a different perspective, saying Akhtar's statement reflected India's culture, civilisation and civility. He added that the lyricist was entitled to his own viewpoint and that the remark had its own beauty when viewed through the lens of cultural heritage.