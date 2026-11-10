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English NewsSportsCricket'Always Have The Gun To Your Head': Ravi Shastri Reveals Cricket's Toughest Job

'Always Have The Gun To Your Head': Ravi Shastri Reveals Cricket's Toughest Job

Ravi Shastri has experienced cricket from three different positions, but one role, as per him, stands out as the most demanding.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ravi Shastri deems coaching toughest due to lack of control.
  • Coaches face immense pressure, constant expectation for victories.
  • Despite demands, successful coaching brings immense satisfaction, respect.

Ravi Shastri has worn several hats in the cricketing world, from representing India on the field to guiding the national team as head coach and later working behind the microphone as a broadcaster. Having experienced all three roles, the former India coach believes one of them brings a level of pressure that the others cannot match. In a conversation with Ian Smith on Sky Sports, Shastri explained why coaching stands above playing and commentary when it comes to professional demands. 

Why Shastri Finds Coaching More Demanding Than Playing

According to Ravi Shastri, the biggest challenge is the responsibility attached to the role, particularly when the outcome of a match is no longer in the coach's hands.

He pointed out that cricketers and commentators have something tangible to work with during their respective jobs.

A player can influence proceedings with the bat or ball, while a broadcaster has the microphone. A coach, however, has to watch events unfold once the team takes the field.

"Yeah, the toughest would be coaching, right. See, because you have nothing in your control once the players leave and get onto the field. You have the bat, ball when you're playing, the mic when you're broadcasting, but once the players go out, you know, you can only twiddle your thumbs."

Read More: IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Hamilton; Check Playing XIs

The former India head coach also highlighted the expectations that come with managing the national side.

He recalled the constant demand for victories, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding the team.

"And it comes with immense responsibility. You know, the expectations of the country are such. COVID, no COVID, you got to win, you know, game after game. So there's no hiding behind that, "

Pressure Comes With Its Rewards

Despite describing coaching as an extremely demanding assignment, Shastri acknowledged that success in the role brings considerable satisfaction and recognition.

"You know, you always have the gun to your head. But if you pull it off and you're successful, I mean, then the rewards, it's very rewarding. Gives you tons of respect. And, you know, makes you enjoy what you're doing and gives you that kind of job satisfaction with nothing else gave you,"

Shastri served as India's head coach from 2017 till late 2021, a period in which he experienced the intense expectations associated with leading the national team.

Even with Virat Kohli as captain, and Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni in the ranks, the Men in Blue failed to lift any ICC trophies during his tenure.

However, the hunt would go on until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri's side, though, did achieve a massive feat, beating Australia in a Test series away from home, not once but twice, the only two times in the country's cricket history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Ravi Shastri consider coaching the most demanding role in cricket?

Shastri believes coaching is the toughest because once players take the field, the coach loses direct control. Unlike players or broadcasters who have tangible tools, a coach can only watch events unfold.

What specific pressures does Ravi Shastri associate with coaching the national team?

Shastri highlights the immense responsibility and constant expectations from the country to win every game, regardless of external circumstances. There's no escaping the demand for victories.

Does Shastri find any positive aspects or rewards in coaching, despite its high demands?

Yes, Shastri acknowledges that success in coaching is very rewarding. It brings considerable respect and a unique sense of job satisfaction that he found unmatched by his other cricketing roles.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Gautam Gambhir MS Dhoni Ravi Shastri ROHIT SHARMA
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