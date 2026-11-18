Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi and Putin already met, seeking closer global ties.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in China for a closely watched visit, receiving a warm welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who broke protocol to greet him personally. The two leaders embraced on arrival. In Shenzhen, Trump is expected to join Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks that could address the Iran conflict and the war in Ukraine.

His arrival follows meetings in the Philippines, where he attended the ASEAN summit and a gathering of Quad leaders, alongside wider questions of international security, diplomacy and trade.

Trump Praises Quad

Before leaving Manila, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had held “very good” discussions in the Philippines on business, national security and other issues. He also announced a new business agreement with the country, describing it as a historic deal.

Trump said the agreement would be particularly beneficial for American farmers and people working in the energy sector.

Speaking at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Manila on Wednesday, he praised cooperation among the four member countries: the United States, India, Japan and Australia. He called the Quad one of the world’s most important partnerships and said it helped maintain a free, open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Putin And Xi Seek Closer Ties

Separately, Putin met Xi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen. The Russian president said Moscow and Beijing should work together to build a fairer world.

Putin described relations between the two countries as stable and said they were developing positively. Xi called on both nations to fulfil their responsibilities as powers and strengthen cooperation across all areas.

He said the partnership had brought greater stability to a turbulent world, describing Russia-China ties as an example of cooperation based on equality, mutual respect and shared benefit.

Also Read: Trump, Xi And Putin Set For First Trilateral Meeting: What The US, China And Russia Want

Global Issues In Focus

The expected engagement involving Trump, Xi and Putin comes amid continuing international tensions. The Iran conflict and Russia’s war in Ukraine are among the issues likely to be discussed, although a detailed agenda has not been confirmed.

Also Read: Trump Heads For Meeting With Xi, Putin In China After Wrapping Philippines Visit