Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhoni announced IPL playing retirement on November 17.

He celebrated this personal milestone cutting a special cake.

His association with Chennai Super Kings will continue.

MS Dhoni CSK Retirement: MS Dhoni may have called time on his career as an IPL player, but the celebrations around his next chapter have already begun. The former Chennai Super Kings captain marked the occasion by cutting a cake, offering a glimpse of a more personal moment following a major announcement in his cricketing career. Dhoni announced his IPL retirement on Tuesday, November 17, bringing an end to a playing journey that made him one of the tournament's most celebrated figures.

The 45-year-old's association with CSK, however, is far from over.

Dhoni's Retirement Cake Celebration - WATCH

Cake Paglu celebrating, simple and sweet! 🥹💛#ForOurThala

🎥 : kerkettaasiddharth pic.twitter.com/TwU2TRzJwK — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 18, 2026

Soon after announcing his decision, Dhoni looked back on his memorable journey with Chennai through a video shared on social media.

The montage brought back memories of his time with the franchise and struck an emotional chord with fans who have followed his career.

The mood appeared more celebratory on Wednesday, October 18, when Dhoni was seen cutting a cake alongside a group of people.

A note on the cake said:

"Thank you Mahi bhaiya for all the happiness you have given to us. God bless you more..."

Read More: Rohit Sharma Slips In ICC Rankings After New Zealand Series, England Star Makes Big Leap

For CSK fans, the retirement brings a change they may take time to get used to. Dhoni's role has changed, but his association with the franchise is set to carry on into another IPL season.

Dhoni's CSK Journey Continues In A New Role

Few players have shared a bond with a franchise quite like Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.

Having been central to the team's identity for years, he is set to remain part of the CSK setup even after stepping away from playing.

The franchise has confirmed that Dhoni will take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027.

The move ensures that his experience and connection with the team will continue to be part of its plans, even though supporters will no longer see him take the field in the yellow jersey as a player.