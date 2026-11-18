Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma dropped to fifth, Shubman Gill holds top spot.

Ibrahim Zadran rose to fourth, surpassing Rohit Sharma.

Tom Banton climbed 34 places after his Australia century.

ICC Ranking Update: Rohit Sharma's lean run in India's recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand has come at a cost in the latest ICC batting rankings. The opener managed just 30 runs across four innings, and the updated list released on Wednesday, November 18, reflects his slide down the standings. Shubman Gill continues to occupy the top spot, while Virat Kohli has also retained his position. The biggest movement among the leading batters has come from Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who has moved into the top four.

Rohit Drops To 5th As Gill Holds Top Spot

Rohit Sharma has fallen one place to fifth with 732 rating points.

Ibrahim Zadran has taken fourth position with 752 points, leaving the Indian opener just below him.

Shubman Gill remains the world's top-ranked ODI batter with 806 points, despite missing India's fourth and fifth matches against New Zealand as he prepared for the Test series.

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New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is second on 778 points, while Kohli holds third place with 757.

There have been several other changes in the top 10. KL Rahul has moved out of the list after slipping from 10th to 11th.

Joe Root has climbed two places to ninth, while Babar Azam has moved up from ninth to eighth.

Shai Hope has gained a place, Ben Duckett has dropped one, and Kusal Mendis has climbed two spots to complete the top 10.

Tom Banton Climbs 34 Places After Australia Ton

England's Tom Banton is among the biggest beneficiaries of the latest update.

His 121-run innings against Australia in Adelaide on November 15 has helped him surge 34 places to 13th in the rankings.

New Zealand opener Will Young has also enjoyed a notable rise, gaining 15 positions to reach 30th.

India's Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, has slipped five places and now sits at 23rd.