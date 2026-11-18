Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad hosts ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit 2026.

Summit explores South India's innovation, entrepreneurship, influence.

Political leaders, business figures, actors are among speakers.

Event showcases South India's entrepreneurial, political, cultural impact.

ABP Network is set to host the fourth edition of its flagship Southern Rising Summit on November 20, 2026, in Hyderabad, bringing together prominent political leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs and cultural figures from across South India. Centred on the theme 'Start-up South', the summit will explore the region's growing influence and its role in shaping India's political, economic and cultural landscape.

'Start-up South': What To Expect From Southern Rising Summit 2026

From a political start-up securing an electoral mandate in Tamil Nadu to Telangana building its identity as an investment and innovation destination, South India has emerged as a region of new possibilities.

Bengaluru leads the country in its concentration of IT start-ups, while Hyderabad has established itself as a major centre for life sciences and vaccine manufacturing. Kurnool, meanwhile, has been designated as a Drone City.

The summit will examine how the six southern states are driving change through technology, entrepreneurship, social initiatives, political movements and cultural expression. It will also highlight the region's willingness to experiment and embrace new ideas, including developments in the space sector.

Revanth Reddy, Owaisi, Ram Mohan Naidu Among Key Speakers

The summit will feature an extensive line-up of political leaders and prominent personalities from different fields.

Among the political leaders expected to participate are Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Tamil Nadu Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar.

The political line-up will also include Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary, Manickam Tagore, MP and President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, and Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammad Azharuddin, a former Indian cricketer.

Representing the corporate and entrepreneurial sectors will be Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals; Manoj Kumar, Co-founder of Araku Coffee; and Ajay Pratap Singh, Regional Director for South Asia at Educational Testing Service (ETS).

Actor Mrunal Thakur will also be among the prominent personalities attending the event.

Looking Back At Southern Rising's Previous Editions

The summit builds on three previous editions held across Chennai and Hyderabad. The inaugural event in Chennai in 2023 brought together political leaders, cultural icons and industry representatives ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its speakers included then Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, actor Rana Daggubati, author Gurcharan Das and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The 2024 edition in Hyderabad featured Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval and actors Gautami Tadimalla, Sai Durgha Tej and Raashi Khanna.

The 2025 edition, themed 'Ready for the Future: Innovation, Transformation, Inspiration', featured then Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, then Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Telangana leaders K Kavitha and K T Rama Rao, actor Malavika Mohanan and former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

The previous editions of Southern Rising Summit can be viewed at bit.ly/SouthernRising.