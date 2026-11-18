Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Week-long Kulgam search ended with LeT commander's killing.

Hunt began after November 11 CRPF checkpoint attack.

Bhat refused surrender from mosque, then was shot.

A week-long search in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district ended on Wednesday, with the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Latif Bhat. The operation followed a November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in which three personnel were injured. Investigators used CCTV footage and intelligence inputs to trace Bhat and an associate across several locations. After escaping an earlier encounter, Bhat was eventually cornered inside a mosque.

officials then attempted to persuade him to surrender through a video call, but the negotiations failed.

CCTV Trail And Earlier Encounter

The search gathered pace after the checkpoint attack in Akhran. Police identified Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, as suspects. CCTV footage was examined to reconstruct their movements, including visits to Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10, a day before the shooting.

Investigators widened the search across Kulgam, questioning more than 500 people, according to reports. On November 16, security forces engaged the pair near the Laroo bypass. Dar was killed, but Bhat escaped. Reports said he may have been injured as he fled. The search continued, with forces following fresh intelligence about his whereabouts.

Also Read: Once A Carpenter, How Latif Bhat Became Kashmir's Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist With Rs 15 Lakh Bounty

Video Call Before Mosque Standoff

On Wednesday, security personnel located Bhat in Zangalpora village, in the Devsar area. He had taken shelter inside a mosque, prompting officers to try to end the standoff without an immediate assault.

Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police Anayat Ali contacted Bhat by video call, with the commanding officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles also involved. They urged him to surrender and offered him the chance to return to civilian life. An officer was heard saying, “Hum tumhare saath hain” (We are with you). Bhat refused, saying he had nobody except Allah.

Security personnel continued making announcements asking him to come out. When the appeals failed, tear gas was fired inside the mosque in an attempt to flush him out. Bhat eventually emerged and was shot dead, according to reports.

Officials said restraint was exercised during the operation because the standoff was taking place inside a place of worship.

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