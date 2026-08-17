Ravindra Jadeja reached 350 Test wickets on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka. He became only the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this landmark by dismissing Keshara Nuwantha.
Top 5 Indian Bowlers With The Most Wickets In Test History
Ravindra Jadeja took his 350th Test wicket against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming only the fifth Indian bowler to reach the landmark. Check top 5 Indian bowlers with the most test wickets.
- Ravindra Jadeja reached 350 Test wickets against Sri Lanka.
- He became the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this feat.
- Jadeja joined elite 4000-run, 350-wicket Test club globally.
Ravindra Jadeja entered an elite Indian club on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming the fifth Indian bowler to reach 350 Test wickets. His milestone brought him into a list headed by Anil Kumble, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh also ahead of him.
1. Anil Kumble - 619 Wickets
Anil Kumble remains India's leading Test wicket-taker with 619 wickets from 132 matches.
The legendary leg-spinner played 18 years of Test cricket and remains the only Indian to have crossed 600 wickets in the format.
Kumble's record remains a significant distance ahead of the rest of India's bowlers, with Ashwin currently second on the list.
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2. Ravichandran Ashwin - 537 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin finished his Test career with 537 wickets from 106 matches.
The off-spinner became one of India's most successful bowlers across the 2010s and 2020s before retiring from international cricket.
Ashwin's tally leaves him 82 wickets behind Kumble at the top of India's list.
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3. Kapil Dev - 434 Wickets
Kapil Dev is India's third-highest Test wicket-taker with 434 wickets from 131 matches.
The former India captain remains the country's most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.
Kapil's contribution was not limited to bowling, with his 5,248 Test runs also making him one of India's greatest all-rounders.
4. Harbhajan Singh - 417 Wickets
Harbhajan Singh took 417 wickets in 103 Tests during his international career.
The off-spinner was a major part of India's Test attack during the 2000s and formed a successful spin partnership with Kumble.
Harbhajan remains India's fourth-highest Test wicket-taker, although Jadeja's arrival at 350 has brought him into the same elite group.
5. Ravindra Jadeja - 350 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja became the latest Indian to enter the 350-wicket club on Day 3 in Galle.
Jadeja reached the milestone by dismissing Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha, taking his Test tally to 350 wickets. He achieved the landmark in his 89th Test.
The milestone also adds to Jadeja's standing as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in Test cricket. He has scored more than 4,000 Test runs alongside his 350 wickets.
Jadeja is now only the second Indian, after Kapil Dev, to complete the combination of 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets. Globally, only Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori had also achieved the feat before him.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant milestone did Ravindra Jadeja achieve in the first Test against Sri Lanka?
Which other Indian bowlers have taken 350 Test wickets?
Ravindra Jadeja joins an elite group of Indian bowlers with 350 Test wickets, including Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev, and Harbhajan Singh. He is also India's leading left-arm spinner.
What rare all-rounder's record did Ravindra Jadeja join?
Jadeja became only the fourth player in Test history to combine 4,000 runs with 350 wickets. He joined Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori in this exclusive club.
How did India perform in their first innings of the Test match against Sri Lanka?
India posted a total of 462 runs in their first innings. Devdutt Padikkal was the top scorer with 167 runs, supported by KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51).