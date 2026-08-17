Top 5 Indian Bowlers With The Most Wickets In Test History

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja reached 350 Test wickets against Sri Lanka.

He became the fifth Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

Jadeja joined elite 4000-run, 350-wicket Test club globally.

Ravindra Jadeja entered an elite Indian club on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, becoming the fifth Indian bowler to reach 350 Test wickets. His milestone brought him into a list headed by Anil Kumble, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh also ahead of him.

1. Anil Kumble - 619 Wickets

Anil Kumble remains India's leading Test wicket-taker with 619 wickets from 132 matches.

The legendary leg-spinner played 18 years of Test cricket and remains the only Indian to have crossed 600 wickets in the format.

Kumble's record remains a significant distance ahead of the rest of India's bowlers, with Ashwin currently second on the list.

ALSO READ | Pakistani International Cricketer Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

2. Ravichandran Ashwin - 537 Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin finished his Test career with 537 wickets from 106 matches.

The off-spinner became one of India's most successful bowlers across the 2010s and 2020s before retiring from international cricket.

Ashwin's tally leaves him 82 wickets behind Kumble at the top of India's list.

ALSO READ | Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why

3. Kapil Dev - 434 Wickets

Kapil Dev is India's third-highest Test wicket-taker with 434 wickets from 131 matches.

The former India captain remains the country's most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

Kapil's contribution was not limited to bowling, with his 5,248 Test runs also making him one of India's greatest all-rounders.

4. Harbhajan Singh - 417 Wickets

Harbhajan Singh took 417 wickets in 103 Tests during his international career.

The off-spinner was a major part of India's Test attack during the 2000s and formed a successful spin partnership with Kumble.

Harbhajan remains India's fourth-highest Test wicket-taker, although Jadeja's arrival at 350 has brought him into the same elite group.

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 350 Wickets

Ravindra Jadeja became the latest Indian to enter the 350-wicket club on Day 3 in Galle.

Jadeja reached the milestone by dismissing Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha, taking his Test tally to 350 wickets. He achieved the landmark in his 89th Test.

The milestone also adds to Jadeja's standing as one of the most accomplished all-rounders in Test cricket. He has scored more than 4,000 Test runs alongside his 350 wickets.

Jadeja is now only the second Indian, after Kapil Dev, to complete the combination of 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets. Globally, only Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori had also achieved the feat before him.