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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's 7 Tallest Cricketers: See Who Made The List

India's 7 Tallest Cricketers: See Who Made The List

Indian cricket has featured several players who stand well above the six-foot mark.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

Height is not the biggest factor in cricket, where skill and performance ultimately determine a player's success. However, being tall can offer certain advantages, particularly for fast bowlers, who can use a higher release point to extract additional bounce from the pitch.

Indian cricket has featured several players who stand well above the six-foot mark.

Abey Kuruvilla and Pankaj Singh - 6 feet 6 inches

Abey Kuruvilla and Pankaj Singh are considered the tallest cricketers to have represented India, with both standing at around 6 feet 6 inches. Both were pace bowlers who featured for the Indian team. Their height provided a natural advantage by allowing them to deliver the ball from a higher release point and generate extra bounce.

Ishant Sharma - 6 feet 4 inches

Former India pacer Ishant Sharma is another prominent name on the list. Standing at approximately 6 feet 4 inches, Ishant used his height effectively throughout his long Test career. He became an important part of India's pace attack and troubled batters with his ability to extract bounce.

Shivam Dube and Venkatesh Iyer - 6 feet 4 inches

The list also includes all-rounders Shivam Dube and Venkatesh Iyer, both of whom are around 6 feet 4 inches tall. Dube has made a name for himself with his powerful hitting, while Iyer has contributed as a batting all-rounder at both domestic and international levels.

Sudeep Tyagi - 6 feet 4 inches

Former India fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi also stands at approximately 6 feet 4 inches. Although his international career was relatively brief, his height gave him the potential to generate additional bounce with his pace bowling.

Prasidh Krishna - 6 feet 3 inches

Prasidh Krishna completes the list at around 6 feet 3 inches. The tall pacer has used his height and high-arm action to extract bounce and make life difficult for batters, particularly on pitches offering assistance to fast bowlers.

India's 7 tallest cricketers

Abey Kuruvilla – 6 feet 6 inches
Pankaj Singh – 6 feet 6 inches
Ishant Sharma – 6 feet 4 inches
Shivam Dube – 6 feet 4 inches
Venkatesh Iyer – 6 feet 4 inches
Sudeep Tyagi – 6 feet 4 inches
Prasidh Krishna – 6 feet 3 inches

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishant Sharma Shivam Dube Venkatesh Iyer India Tallest Cricketers
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