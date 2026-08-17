India's 7 Tallest Cricketers: See Who Made The List

Height is not the biggest factor in cricket, where skill and performance ultimately determine a player's success. However, being tall can offer certain advantages, particularly for fast bowlers, who can use a higher release point to extract additional bounce from the pitch.

Indian cricket has featured several players who stand well above the six-foot mark.

Abey Kuruvilla and Pankaj Singh - 6 feet 6 inches

Abey Kuruvilla and Pankaj Singh are considered the tallest cricketers to have represented India, with both standing at around 6 feet 6 inches. Both were pace bowlers who featured for the Indian team. Their height provided a natural advantage by allowing them to deliver the ball from a higher release point and generate extra bounce.

Ishant Sharma - 6 feet 4 inches

Former India pacer Ishant Sharma is another prominent name on the list. Standing at approximately 6 feet 4 inches, Ishant used his height effectively throughout his long Test career. He became an important part of India's pace attack and troubled batters with his ability to extract bounce.

Shivam Dube and Venkatesh Iyer - 6 feet 4 inches

The list also includes all-rounders Shivam Dube and Venkatesh Iyer, both of whom are around 6 feet 4 inches tall. Dube has made a name for himself with his powerful hitting, while Iyer has contributed as a batting all-rounder at both domestic and international levels.

Sudeep Tyagi - 6 feet 4 inches

Former India fast bowler Sudeep Tyagi also stands at approximately 6 feet 4 inches. Although his international career was relatively brief, his height gave him the potential to generate additional bounce with his pace bowling.

Prasidh Krishna - 6 feet 3 inches

Prasidh Krishna completes the list at around 6 feet 3 inches. The tall pacer has used his height and high-arm action to extract bounce and make life difficult for batters, particularly on pitches offering assistance to fast bowlers.

India's 7 tallest cricketers

Abey Kuruvilla – 6 feet 6 inches

Pankaj Singh – 6 feet 6 inches

Ishant Sharma – 6 feet 4 inches

Shivam Dube – 6 feet 4 inches

Venkatesh Iyer – 6 feet 4 inches

Sudeep Tyagi – 6 feet 4 inches

Prasidh Krishna – 6 feet 3 inches