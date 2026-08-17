Former Pakistani International Cricketer Basit Ali Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali suffered a heart attack.

He was hospitalized in Karachi after experiencing chest pain.

Doctors performed an angioplasty; he is under observation.

Basit is expected to remain hospitalized for several days.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised in Karachi, according to reports. The 55-year-old was taken to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain and discomfort, where doctors performed an angioplasty. He is currently under medical observation, with reports suggesting he could remain in hospital for the next few days.

Basit Ali Hospitalised After Heart Attack

Basit Ali reportedly experienced chest pain and discomfort before being taken to a private hospital in Karachi.

Doctors subsequently performed an angioplasty on the former Pakistan batter. He is now being kept under observation as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

A photograph of Basit lying on a hospital bed has also surfaced on social media, with Pakistani journalists sharing the image and expressing concern for the former cricketer's health.

Reports suggest Basit is expected to remain under close medical observation for a few days.

WATCH POST

Our beloved Basit ali is going through angioplasty we wish him successful procedure and speedy recovery…please keep him in your thoughts and prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vkUoaTF8Sh — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@ImNajeebH) August 17, 2026

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Basit Ali’s International Career

Basit made his international debut for Pakistan at the age of 22 and was regarded as an aggressive batter who was not afraid to take on fast bowlers.

He represented Pakistan in 19 Tests, scoring 858 runs in 33 innings, including one century and five half-centuries.

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In 50 ODIs, Basit scored 1,265 runs, with one century and nine half-centuries.

His career was also affected by allegations of match-fixing, which became a controversial chapter in his cricketing journey.