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English NewsSportsCricketFormer Pakistani International Cricketer Basit Ali Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Former Pakistani International Cricketer Basit Ali Suffers Heart Attack, Hospitalised

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has suffered a heart attack and undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Karachi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali suffered a heart attack.
  • He was hospitalized in Karachi after experiencing chest pain.
  • Doctors performed an angioplasty; he is under observation.
  • Basit is expected to remain hospitalized for several days.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised in Karachi, according to reports. The 55-year-old was taken to a private hospital after experiencing chest pain and discomfort, where doctors performed an angioplasty. He is currently under medical observation, with reports suggesting he could remain in hospital for the next few days.

Basit Ali Hospitalised After Heart Attack

Basit Ali reportedly experienced chest pain and discomfort before being taken to a private hospital in Karachi.

Doctors subsequently performed an angioplasty on the former Pakistan batter. He is now being kept under observation as doctors continue to monitor his condition.

A photograph of Basit lying on a hospital bed has also surfaced on social media, with Pakistani journalists sharing the image and expressing concern for the former cricketer's health.

Reports suggest Basit is expected to remain under close medical observation for a few days.

WATCH POST

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Basit Ali’s International Career

Basit made his international debut for Pakistan at the age of 22 and was regarded as an aggressive batter who was not afraid to take on fast bowlers.

He represented Pakistan in 19 Tests, scoring 858 runs in 33 innings, including one century and five half-centuries.

ALSO READ | Harbhajan Reveals How Yuvraj, Tendulkar And Dravid Nearly Made Ganguly Quit Captaincy

In 50 ODIs, Basit scored 1,265 runs, with one century and nine half-centuries.

His career was also affected by allegations of match-fixing, which became a controversial chapter in his cricketing journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

What health issue led to Basit Ali's hospitalization?

Basit Ali suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized in Karachi. He experienced chest pain and discomfort, leading to an angioplasty procedure.

What is Basit Ali's current condition?

Basit Ali is currently under medical observation in a private hospital in Karachi. Reports suggest he could remain hospitalized for a few days.

What medical procedure was performed on Basit Ali?

Doctors performed an angioplasty on Basit Ali after he experienced chest pain and was admitted. He is now under observation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Heart Attack Cricket News Basit Ali Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricketers Basit Ali Health
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