IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketPakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why

Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why

Rod Tucker missed Day 3 of the Galle Test after feeling unwell, with Ahsan Raza replacing him on the field as India were bowled out for 462.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rain shortened play significantly, affecting match progression.

Rod Tucker was unavailable to officiate on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle after feeling unwell, with TV umpire Ahsan Raza stepping in as an on-field official. The development came as India were bowled out for 462 after just four deliveries on Monday morning, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 the standout innings.

Ahsan Raza Replaces Rod Tucker On Day 3

Tucker, one of the most experienced umpires in international cricket, did not take the field on the third day after feeling unwell.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Tucker had also been unable to officiate during the final session on Day 2. Ahsan Raza, who had been the TV umpire, stepped in to officiate on the field alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat.

Raza was originally part of the match officials for the Test, with Andy Pycroft serving as the match referee.

The change was announced before the start of play on Day 3, with Tucker unavailable for the day's action.

India Bowled Out For 462 After Padikkal’s 167

India needed only four deliveries on the third morning to complete their first innings.

Resuming at 460/9, India added just two runs before Prasidh Krishna was dismissed for 1. Asitha Fernando found the edge down the leg side, with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completing the catch.

India were therefore bowled out for 462 in their first innings.

Padikkal's 167 remained the foundation of the total. Playing his first Test in almost two years, the left-hander spent more than five and a half hours at the crease and faced 230 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six.

The innings was also Padikkal's maiden Test century and the highest score of his Test career.

KL Rahul contributed 82, while Dhruv Jurel scored a brisk 51 to help India cross the 450-run mark.

Sri Lanka's spinners did most of the damage, with Prabath Jayasuriya finishing with four wickets and Keshara Nuwantha claiming three.

Rain Continues To Threaten Galle Test

Weather has remained a major factor in the opening Test.

Only 73 overs were possible on Day 1, while Day 2 was severely shortened after rain delayed the start until the afternoon. India eventually reached 460/9 after 116 overs before being bowled out early on Day 3.

Further rain was forecast for Monday, adding another layer of uncertainty to a Test that has already lost substantial playing time.

Despite the interruptions, India have put themselves in a strong position with 462 on the board. Sri Lanka's response with the bat will now be crucial as the hosts look to prevent India from gaining a significant advantage in the first innings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the weather affected the Test match?

Rain has been a major factor, limiting play to 73 overs on Day 1 and severely shortening Day 2. Further rain is forecast, adding uncertainty to the Test.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Aug 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rod Tucker India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Sri Lanka Vs India Test Galle Test Ahsan Raza
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
One Pakistani Among Just 3 Players With 10,000 Runs And 500 Wickets
One Pakistani Among Just 3 Players With 10,000 Runs And 500 Wickets
Cricket
Harbhajan Reveals How Yuvraj, Tendulkar And Dravid Nearly Made Ganguly Quit Captaincy
Harbhajan Reveals How Yuvraj, Tendulkar And Dravid Nearly Made Ganguly Quit Captaincy
Cricket
Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why
Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why
Cricket
Watch: Shubman Gill Takes 'Catch Of The Year' In IND vs SL Galle Test
Watch: Shubman Gill Takes 'Catch Of The Year' In IND vs SL Galle Test
Advertisement

Videos

Twisha Sharma Case: CBI Chargesheet Says Death Was Suicide
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Temple Panic After Current Rumour, Devotees Injured During Nag Panchami Rush
Breaking News: Ujjain Mahakal Crowd Panic Leaves 13 Injured Amid Current Rumour, Crowd Management Questions Rise9
Breaking: Sawan Monday Turns Tragic as Lakhisarai Stampede, Birbhum Fire and Ujjain Chaos Raise Alarm
Breaking News: NTA Faces Fresh Heat as NSUI Protests UGC NET Re-Exam, Demands Accountability
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget