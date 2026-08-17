Pakistani Umpire Ahsan Raza Forced To Leave TV Box For SL vs IND Test; Here’s Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain shortened play significantly, affecting match progression.

Rod Tucker was unavailable to officiate on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle after feeling unwell, with TV umpire Ahsan Raza stepping in as an on-field official. The development came as India were bowled out for 462 after just four deliveries on Monday morning, with Devdutt Padikkal's 167 the standout innings.

Ahsan Raza Replaces Rod Tucker On Day 3

Tucker, one of the most experienced umpires in international cricket, did not take the field on the third day after feeling unwell.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Tucker had also been unable to officiate during the final session on Day 2. Ahsan Raza, who had been the TV umpire, stepped in to officiate on the field alongside Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat.

Raza was originally part of the match officials for the Test, with Andy Pycroft serving as the match referee.

The change was announced before the start of play on Day 3, with Tucker unavailable for the day's action.

India Bowled Out For 462 After Padikkal’s 167

India needed only four deliveries on the third morning to complete their first innings.

Resuming at 460/9, India added just two runs before Prasidh Krishna was dismissed for 1. Asitha Fernando found the edge down the leg side, with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completing the catch.

India were therefore bowled out for 462 in their first innings.

Padikkal's 167 remained the foundation of the total. Playing his first Test in almost two years, the left-hander spent more than five and a half hours at the crease and faced 230 balls, hitting 15 fours and a six.

The innings was also Padikkal's maiden Test century and the highest score of his Test career.

KL Rahul contributed 82, while Dhruv Jurel scored a brisk 51 to help India cross the 450-run mark.

Sri Lanka's spinners did most of the damage, with Prabath Jayasuriya finishing with four wickets and Keshara Nuwantha claiming three.

Rain Continues To Threaten Galle Test

Weather has remained a major factor in the opening Test.

Only 73 overs were possible on Day 1, while Day 2 was severely shortened after rain delayed the start until the afternoon. India eventually reached 460/9 after 116 overs before being bowled out early on Day 3.

Further rain was forecast for Monday, adding another layer of uncertainty to a Test that has already lost substantial playing time.

Despite the interruptions, India have put themselves in a strong position with 462 on the board. Sri Lanka's response with the bat will now be crucial as the hosts look to prevent India from gaining a significant advantage in the first innings.