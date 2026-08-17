‘Dimagi Naxal Party’ Emerges Online After PM Modi’s Remark, Gains 1.8 Lakh Instagram Followers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Satirical 'Dimagi Naxal Party' quickly gained immense online following.

Its motto 'Think | Research | Resist' reflects Bhagat Singh's ideology.

The group reported cyberattacks amid political controversy over term.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the term “dimagi Naxals” in his Independence Day address, a satirical political group using the phrase has emerged online and quickly attracted significant attention.

An Instagram account named “Dimagi Naxal Party” gained more than 1,81,000 followers overnight. The group also has an X account called “Dimagi Naxal Janta Party”, which has more than 7,000 followers.

The party's social media bios list its motto as “Think | Research | Resist”. Its Instagram profile describes the founder as “A Dimagi Indian”, while the co-founder is identified with the phrase “56 Inch ka”. The exact date when the Instagram account was created is not known, while its X account was created in August 2026.

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Party Alleges Cyberattack On Instagram Account

The group claimed on Monday that its Instagram account had come under cyberattacks. In a post on X, it said: “Cyber Attack Started against @DNJP_India on Instagram. Let’s see if they succeed to curb our voices!”

The account has continued to post content following its rapid growth on social media, positioning itself as a satirical response to the political use of the term “dimagi Naxal”.

According to posts shared by the group on Instagram and X, it says it follows the ideology of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

‘We Are Followers Of Bhagat Singh’

In one of its posts, the party said: “We are Followers of Bhagat Singh… If THEY try to suspend our accounts or label us Anti-Nationals, just know — they are disrespecting Bhagat Singh.”

The emergence of the group follows a political controversy over the term “dimagi Naxal”, which Modi used while warning against what he described as people sympathetic to Naxal ideology seeking to influence and “brainwash” young people.

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What Did PM Modi Say About ‘Dimagi Naxals’?

In his Independence Day address on Saturday, Modi said security forces and the government had made significant progress against armed Maoists, but claimed that those sympathetic to the ideology were still looking for opportunities to influence young people.

He called for such individuals to be identified and isolated. Referring to the impact of Left-Wing Extremism, Modi said Naxal violence and ideology had harmed the future of lakhs of young people and affected large parts of the country for decades.

The remarks drew criticism from Opposition leaders, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calling the new terminology a “sure sign of desperation”. Ramesh said Modi had previously referred to his critics as “urban Naxals” and was now using the term “dimagi Naxals”.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also responded to the remark, saying, “I am proud to be a dimagi naxal.”

Saurav Das of the Cockroach Janta Party also criticised Modi's comments, questioning the use of labels such as “Naxalis” for educated young people who raise questions about the government.